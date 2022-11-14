 India submits plan for long-term decarbonisation at COP27 : The Tribune India

India submits plan for long-term decarbonisation at COP27

Has joined 57 other nations which have submitted their Long-Term Low Emission Development Strategy

India submits plan for long-term decarbonisation at COP27

Union Cabinet Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav attends the COP27 climate summit, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on Monday. Reuters



Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, November 14

India today submitted its Long-Term Low Emission Development Strategy to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) at the ongoing climate summit COP27, focussing on the “rational utilisation of national resources with due regard to energy security and transitions from fossil fuels in a just, smooth, sustainable and all-inclusive manner”.

Officials said the two themes “climate justice” and “sustainable lifestyles” alongside the principles of Equity and Common But Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities (CBDR-RC), in the light of national circumstances, that India had emphasised at Paris, are at the heart of a low-carbon, low-emissions future.

Similarly, the LT-LEDS has been prepared in the framework of India’s right to an equitable and fair share of the global carbon budget, which is the practical implementation of India’s call for “climate justice.” This is essential to ensure that there are no constraints on realising India’s vision of rapid growth and economic transformation, while protecting the environment, they said.

The LT-LEDS focusing on the increased use of biofuels, especially ethanol blending in petrol, maximising the use of green hydrogen fuel to drive the low carbon development of the transport sector, and high level of electrification, was launched by the Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav.

Yadav is leading the Indian negotiations at COP27 in Sharm-el-Sheikh.

With this, India has joined 57 other nations which have submitted their long-term strategies.

The framing of a long-term strategy for low emission development by India and its public release at CoP27 is significant as it closely follows the announcement of net zero goals by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Glasgow last year, experts said.

India’s approach is based on four pillars that inform its climate policy landscape—its low historic contribution toward global warming, significant future energy needs of the country, national circumstances as it pertains to committing to low-emission growth strategies, and the need to build climate resilience. Notably India has also been arguing for phase down of all fossil fuels, rather than a narrower deal to phase down coal as was agreed last year, to achieve the Paris Agreement goals.

The more than 100-page document specifies that it will focus on seven sectoral priorities to meet India’s decarbonisation goals. They include the National Hydrogen Mission launched in 2021 to make India a green hydrogen hub, increased use of biofuels, especially ethanol blending in petrol, the drive to increase electric vehicle penetration, and the increased use of green hydrogen fuel are expected to drive the low carbon development of the transport sector.

India aspires to maximise the use of electric vehicles, ethanol blending to reach 20% by 2025, and a strong modal shift to public transport for passenger and freight. Its industrial sector will continue on a strong growth path, in the perspective of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’.

“Low carbon development transitions in the sector should not impact energy security, energy access and employment. The focus will be on improving energy efficiency by the Perform, Achieve and Trade (PAT) scheme, National Hydrogen Mission, high level of electrification in all relevant processes and activities, enhancing material efficiency and recycling leading to expansion of circular economy, and exploring options for hard-to-abate sectors, such as steel, cement, aluminium and others,” according to an official statement.

LT-LEDS is also informed by the vision of LiFE—lifestyle for the Environment, that calls for a world-wide paradigm shift from mindless and destructive consumption to mindful and deliberate utilisation.

Four key considerations underpinning long-term low-carbon development strategy

*India has contributed little to global warming, its historical contribution to cumulative global GHG emissions being minuscule despite having a share of Rs 17% of the world’s population.

*India has significant energy needs for development.

*India is committed to pursuing low-carbon strategies for development and is actively pursuing them, as per national circumstances

*India needs to build climate resilience.

Seven sectoral priorities

* Low carbon development in electricity systems consistent with development

* Develop an integrated, efficient, inclusive, low carbon transport system

* Promote adaptation in urban design, energy and material efficiency in buildings, and sustainable urbanisation

* Promote economy-wide decoupling of emissions from growth, and development of an efficient, innovative, low-emission industrial system

* CO2 removal and related engineering solutions

*Enhancing forest and vegetation cover, consistent with socio-economic and ecological considerations

*Economic and financial aspects of low carbon development

 

 

 

  

