India successfully carries out test launch of Prithvi-II missile

New Delhi, January 10
India successfully carried out a test launch of tactical ballistic missile Prithvi-II from a test range off the Odisha coast on Tuesday.
The defence ministry said the missile struck its target with “high accuracy”.
“A successful training launch of a short-range ballistic missile, Prithvi-II, was carried out on January 10 from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha,” it said.
“A well-established system, Prithvi-II missile has been an integral part of India’s nuclear deterrence. The missile struck its target with high accuracy,” the ministry said in a statement.
It said the “user training launch” successfully validated all operational and technical parameters of the missile.
The Prithvi-II missile has a range of around 350 km.
