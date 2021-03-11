India successfully tests Agni-IV missile

New Delhi, June 6
India on Monday successfully carried out a “training launch” of the Agni-4 intermediate-range ballistic missile from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha, marking a significant boost to the country’s military capabilities.
In a brief statement, the Defence Ministry said the test was carried out around 7:30 pm. It said the successful test of Agni-4 reaffirms India’s policy of having a “credible minimum deterrence” capability.
“A successful training launch of an intermediate range ballistic missile, Agni-4, was carried out at approximately 19.30 on June 6 from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha,” it said. “The successful test was part of routine user training launches carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command,” it added.
