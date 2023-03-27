India summons Canadian envoy over radicals' protest

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 26

India summoned Canadian High Commissioner Cameron MacKay to seek an explanation on how “separatist and extremist elements” were allowed to breach the security of its diplomatic mission and consulates in the country despite police presence.

The Ministry of External Affairs summoned McKay on Saturday, days after India’s High Commissioner to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma was forced to cancel his appearance at a function in Surrey, British Columbia, after 200 protesters, some wielding swords, gathered in front of the venue demanding the release of fugitive Amritpal Singh. A journalist, Sameer Kaushal, who was covering the protest, was also assaulted by protesters.

The Government of Canada was reminded of its obligations under the Vienna Convention, and asked to arrest and prosecute the individuals who have already been identified as being involved in such acts.

“It is expected that the Canadian Government will take all steps which are required to ensure the safety of our diplomats and security of our diplomatic premises so that they are able to fulfil their normal diplomatic functions,” added the MEA release. India has summoned the diplomats of the US, UK and now Canada for violent pro-Khalistan demonstrations.