India, Tanzania agree on roadmap for defence cooperation

New Delhi, June 29

The two-day Joint Defence Cooperation Committee meeting between India and Tanzania was held in Arusha, Tanzania.

The Ministry of Defence said the meeting ended today and the two sides discussed a wide range of opportunities for collaboration. The Indian delegation highlighted the growing prowess of the Indian defence manufacturing to export to friendly countries. A five-year roadmap for defence cooperation was also agreed upon between the two sides, which covers initiatives ranging from customised training and capacity-building to maritime cooperation, infrastructure building and collaboration in defence equipment and technology.