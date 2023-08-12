India tells its nationals to exit violence-hit Niger

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: The MEA has advised Indians to leave Niger immediately in view of the rising violence following last month’s coup. TNS

FIR against Rajasthan MLA for ‘forcing’ Dalit to lick shoe

Jaipur: An FIR has been registered against Rajasthan MLA Gopal Meena and five cops after he allegedly forced a Dalit man to lick his shoe and an officer urinated on him, the police said on Friday. The MLA, however, refuted the charges. PTI

Defamation: Gujarat HC’s no to stay proceedings against Kejri

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court on Friday rejected AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh’s plea seeking a stay on the criminal defamation proceedings against them filed by Gujarat University in connection with PM Modi’s degree. PTI

High Commissioner-designate of Australia hosts officials

New Delhi: Australia’s High Commissioner-Designate Philip Green and his wife Susan Marks arrived in India on Friday. Green, most recently Australia's Ambassador to Germany, welcomed the entire High Commission team to his home for afternoon tea. TNS

Libyan House head seeks Indian consulate in Benghazi

New Delhi: Yousef al-Agouri, head of the Libyan House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, sought the opening of an Indian consulate in Benghazi during a recent meeting in Libya with Indian envoy ND Gangte and MEA Director Pradeep Rajpurohit.

