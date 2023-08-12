India tells its nationals to exit violence-hit Niger

New Delhi: The MEA has advised Indians to leave Niger immediately in view of the rising violence following last month’s coup. TNS
FIR against Rajasthan MLA for ‘forcing’ Dalit to lick shoe
Jaipur: An FIR has been registered against Rajasthan MLA Gopal Meena and five cops after he allegedly forced a Dalit man to lick his shoe and an officer urinated on him, the police said on Friday. The MLA, however, refuted the charges. PTI
Defamation: Gujarat HC’s no to stay proceedings against Kejri
Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court on Friday rejected AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh’s plea seeking a stay on the criminal defamation proceedings against them filed by Gujarat University in connection with PM Modi’s degree. PTI
High Commissioner-designate of Australia hosts officials
New Delhi: Australia’s High Commissioner-Designate Philip Green and his wife Susan Marks arrived in India on Friday. Green, most recently Australia's Ambassador to Germany, welcomed the entire High Commission team to his home for afternoon tea. TNS
Libyan House head seeks Indian consulate in Benghazi
New Delhi: Yousef al-Agouri, head of the Libyan House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, sought the opening of an Indian consulate in Benghazi during a recent meeting in Libya with Indian envoy ND Gangte and MEA Director Pradeep Rajpurohit.
29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides
All schools and colleges in the state closed on Monday
5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held
The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...