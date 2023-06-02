India test-fires Agni-1 missile

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 1

India on Thursday carried out a successful training launch of the Agni-1 ballistic missile that validated all operational and technical parameters of the strategic weapon.

The Defence Ministry said the Strategic Forces Command carried out the missile launch from APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha. “A successful training launch of a medium-range ballistic missile, Agni-1, was carried out by the Strategic Forces Command from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha, on June 1,” it said.

“The missile is a proven system, capable of striking targets with a very high degree of precision. The user training launch successfully validated all operational and technical parameters of the missile,” it said.