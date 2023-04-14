 India tests battle readiness on China border : The Tribune India

India tests battle readiness on China border

Amid LAC standoff, Army & IAF conduct drill to airlift special forces | Globemaster, Chinook part of exercise

India tests battle readiness on China border


Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 13

Amid the continuing tensions with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Eastern Ladakh, the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force (IAF) jointly conducted an exercise in the eastern sector to validate plans for carrying out a strategic airlift of special forces.

The exercise witnessed IAF planes and helicopters landing and dropping troops in designated areas for carrying out operations to “provide a surge” to the existing land forces. The Army said the exercise concluded last week.

“It was to validate integrated operations in a high-altitude and mountainous terrain. The exercise demonstrated speed and agility of the special forces, showcasing their ability to be rapidly deployed in a hostile environment. The troops were tasked with securing landing zones and engaging the enemy with precision and speed as per a laid-out plan to mimic a battle scenario,” an Army official said.

Air Force’s C17-Globemaster planes and Chinook and Mi-17 helicopters carried out the “insertion into designated landing zones with surgical precision”. Paratroopers from the 50th Parachute Brigade (Shatrujeet Brigade) carried out the helicopter-borne operations with an aim to validate the ability to rapidly deploy into a hostile environment as well as the jointness of the Para-Brigade and regular troops of the Eastern Command. The exercise was carried out in designated areas of the eastern sector. A defence official said such exercises were a mix of conventional and unconventional military actions that were undertaken by specially designated, selected, trained and equipped units of the Army.

The recent statement by Bhutan that it was “ready to draw out a line demarcating the boundary with China” has raised fears in India over the Chinese presence at Doklam plateau. Last week, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Anil Chauhan visited forward areas in north Bengal and Sikkim to review infrastructure development and operational and logistics preparedness.

India fears that Bhutan, while resolving its boundary issue with China, could cede Doklam plateau and retain the areas to its north, which would mean China getting ensconced on Doklam plateau. This will allow it a clear view of the sensitive Siliguri corridor in north Bengal, which is a narrow tract of land connecting mainland India with the north-eastern states.

In Arunachal, the two sides were involved in a clash on December 9 last year along the disputed section of the LAC at Yangtse. This was the first physical clash between the two armies since August 2020. The Chinese have been trying to get access to the top of a 17,000-foot-high peak that provides commandeering view on both sides of the LAC. India is in firm control to the top.

Mimicking conflict with enemy nation

  • The drill saw landing and dropping of troops to ‘provide a surge’ to existing forces
  • Aim was to validate integrated operations in a high-altitude, mountainous terrain
  • It showed agility of special forces to be rapidly deployed in a hostile environment
  • Troops were told to mimic a battle scenario and engage the enemy with precision

Rafales’ 1st overseas drill in france

  • IAF’s Rafale jets will undertake their first foreign drill in France from April 17 to May 5
  • Besides four Rafales, IAF will send two C-17 and two lL-78
  • Germany, Greece, Netherlands, Italy, UK, Spain and the US also part of the drill

#arunachal pradesh #China #indian air force #indian army #ladakh #Sikkim

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Ludhiana traffic policeman dragged on car’s bonnet for over 1 km; video goes viral

2
Delhi

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s close associate Prince Tewatia murdered inside Delhi's Tihar jail

3
Nation

CBI summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in excise policy case on Sunday

4
Punjab

Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi quizzed for 7 hours by Vigilance Bureau in DA case; says the probe is ‘totally political’

5
Haryana

Mercury soars to 40°C; alert in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi

6
J & K

40 injured as footbridge collapses during Baisakhi celebrations in J-K's Udhampur

7
Delhi

Rahul Gandhi starts shifting belongings ahead of vacating official bungalow

8
Nation

Delhi Police nab ‘super thief’ who inspired Bollywood movie

9
Haryana

No funds, work on approach road to Faridabad-Noida bridge comes to halt

10
Punjab

All sections living in peace and brotherhood, says Akal Takht Jathedar in his Baisakhi day address

Don't Miss

View All
Baisakhi Harvest of joy & hope
Amritsar

Baisakhi: Harvest of joy & hope

Celebrating the birth of Khalsa
Features

Baisakhi: Celebrating the birth of Khalsa

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village
Jalandhar The Tribune impact

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment
Chandigarh

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user
Punjab

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user

Fake doctor running a 16-bedded hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad
Haryana

Fake doctor running a 16-bed hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad

Video: Commuters stunned as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto
Entertainment

Video: Commuters surprised as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto home

Four persons killed in shooting incident at Bathinda Military Station in Punjab
Punjab

Four Army jawans killed in firing at Bathinda military station; 2 masked suspects in kurta-pyjamas were armed with rifle, axe: FIR

Top News

There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Kejriwal

There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal

We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...

Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country’s High Court

Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court

The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...

Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls

Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls

Fields ex-BJP leader and former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi from...

Japanese PM unhurt after smoke bomb thrown during speech

Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech

News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...

Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Poonawala

Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Aaftab Poonawala

Poonawala is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shrad...


Cities

View All

BSF seizes 3 kg drugs dropped by drone near International Border in Punjab’s Amritsar

BSF seizes 3 kg drugs dropped by drone near International Border in Punjab’s Amritsar

Fire breaks out at Bhagtanwala dump, residents demand Vigilance inquiry

Wheat procurement begins at Jandiala Guru

Akal Takht Jathedar condemns police deployment on Baisakhi

City-based political leaders pitch in to boost prospects of their party candidates

Scrapped in 2020, CHB’s Sec 53 housing scheme rollout in May

Scrapped in 2020, CHB’s Sec 53 housing scheme rollout in May

11,000 bite cases last year, yet MC clueless about dog count

Hours after bookies’ arrest, 3 UT cops suspended for misconduct

GMADA faces the heat over builders defaulting on dues

Over fortnight on, vax out of stock in Mohali

There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Kejriwal

There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Kejriwal only leader speaking against corruption, his voice being stifled: Atishi on CBI summons

‘Persecution on course’: Kapil Sibal on CBI summoning Delhi CM Kejriwal

CBI to interrogate Kejriwal in Delhi excise 'scam' on Sunday

Supreme Court recommends three judicial officers as Judges of Delhi High Court

Constant vigil on cash movement, liquor flow

Constant vigil on cash movement, liquor flow

Paid news, election campaign material, under EC scanner

Rs 2L ex-gratia for kin of deceased in Khuralgarh mishaps

Karamjit Kaur slams CM over Channi’s quizzing

VB nabs ASI for taking bribe of Rs 5,000

Procurement Season: Less than 10% of last year’s wheat arrives in Ludhiana

Procurement Season: Less than 10% of last year’s wheat arrives in Ludhiana

Car driver tries to run over traffic cop in Ludhiana

Smuggler arrested with 4.5-kg opium in Ludhiana

List of cop’s properties finalised, Vigilance Department to pitch in

Jilted lover kills woman, nabbed in Ludhiana

Work over, new PRTC bus stand awaits inauguration

Work over, new PRTC bus stand awaits inauguration

Renovated emergency ward opens at Rajindra

Crop loss compensation: Rs 38.35L credited to accounts of farmers

District sees 23 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

Over fortnight on, vax out of stock in Mohali