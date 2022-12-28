India tests Covid readiness with drills in hospitals

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 27

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday asked health facilities and administrators to gear for a potential surge in Covid cases, noting that with the pandemic expanding in some countries, India may also witness a spike.

Urges everyone to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour Intranasal booster dose to cost Rs 800 at pvt health centres Bharat Biotech, the manufacturer of intranasal booster iNCOVACC (two-drop dose), on Tuesday announced the pricing details. The booster vaccine will be made available at private health facilities at Rs 800 per dose (excluding GST) and for bulk Central and state government procurement at Rs 325 a dose. The government is yet to announce its pricing.

Mandaviya was speaking to health workers during an inspection of a mock drill for Covid-19 preparedness at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, a Central Government facility.

Mock drills were held across the country today with health ministers across states inspecting personally. Mandaviya cautioned health staffers against complacency and urged everyone to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

He called upon everyone to stay alert, and refrain from sharing unverified information. “Covid cases are rising all over the world and India might witness a spike in cases too. Hence it is important that the entire Covid infrastructure in terms of equipment, processes and human resources are in a state of operational readiness,” Mandaviya said.

Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech said while the intranasal vaccine was already on the CoWIN platform for people to book, it would be rolled out at health facilities in the fourth week of January. The booster was recently approved by the Health Ministry for inclusion in the national Covid drive with just 27 per cent of the eligible people having taken the precaution dose as against 94 per cent who have taken both doses.

At mock drills across the country today, health responders reviewed the preparedness for management of Covid, for which clinical readiness at hospitals is crucial.

