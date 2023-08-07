India to actively back dialogue, diplomacy on Ukraine: Ajit Doval

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, August 6

India has said it will remain an active and willing partner to resolve the Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy and nothing will give it more happiness and satisfaction than a lasting and comprehensive solution.

Involve all stakeholders All peace efforts involving all stakeholders must be pursued to find a just and enduring solution, and it is in this spirit that India has participated in the Jeddah meeting. Ajit Doval, NSA

Representing the country at a 40-nation conference in Jeddah to find ways to end the war in Ukraine, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval especially underlined that sovereignty and territorial integrity must be upheld by all states without exception. Doval’s counterparts at the meet include the US NSA Jake Sullivan besides China’s Ukraine Envoy Li Hui. Russia was not invited to the conference and has said it “any attempt to promote a peaceful settlement deserves a positive evaluation”.

India has regularly engaged both Russia and Ukraine at the highest levels since the beginning of the conflict and supports a global order based on principles enshrined in UN Charter and international law, he said.

“I am grateful to Saudi Arabia for this platform for negotiations. Recently, a meeting in the same format was held in Copenhagen. We are moving step by step towards the Global Peace Summit,’’ said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He hopes the deliberations will persuade neutral countries like India, Brazil and South Africa to back his 10-point “peace plan” for ending the conflict.

Arab media quoted Ukrainians as stating that the 10-point peace plan proposed by Ukraine was backed by several countries. It also said the summit was important for Ukraine as it presented an opportunity to reach out to nations that have remained neutral, including India and Brazil.

The two-day week-end meeting had begun on Saturday evening and local media said “the participants are expected to exchange views in order to bring the points of view closer and work out how to resolve the Ukrainian-Russian crisis”.

