India to assess WB move to resolve hydel disputes

New Delhi, October 19

India is sceptical but noncommittal to the World Bank concurrently appointing a neutral expert as well as a Chair of the Court of Arbitration in the ongoing matter related to the Kishenganga and Ratle projects under the Indus Water Treaty (IWT).

“Recognising the World Bank’s admission in its announcement that ‘carrying out two processes concurrently poses practical and legal challenges’, India will assess the matter,” said the MEA. “India believes that the implementation of the Indus Water Treaty must be in the letter and spirit of the Treaty,” it added.

The WB appointed a “neutral expert” (NE) and a Chairman of the Court of Arbitration regarding the Kishenganga and Ratle hydroelectric plants due to differences between India and Pakistan. Michel Lino has been appointed NE and Sean Murphy Chairman of the Court of Arbitration. The WB had earlier appointed Raymond Lafitte as NE in the dispute related to Baglihar dam. His ruling in 2007 had upheld India’s right to utilise the waters of the western rivers more effectively, within the ambit of the treaty. — TNS

