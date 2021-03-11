India to export wheat to nations in need: Piyush Goyal

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 25

India will continue to allow wheat export to countries which are in serious need, are friendly and have the letter of credit, Union Food and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said while speaking at the World Economic Forum at Davos, Switzerland.

While a seven to eight per cent rise in wheat production is expected this year, severe heatwaves led to early harvest and loss of production.

“Given this situation, what we are producing is about enough for domestic consumption,” Goyal added.

India was never a traditional player in the international wheat market and export of wheat only began about two years ago. It was seven lakh tonnes last year and the majority was done within the last two months when the war between Russia-Ukraine developed.

“India wheat exports are less than one per cent of world trade and our export regulation should not affect global markets. We continue to allow exports to vulnerable countries and neighbours,” he said. India’s wheat production this year has been estimated at 106.41 million tonnes, down 3 per cent compared to previous year.