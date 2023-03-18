India to have own missile to tackle low-flying threats

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 17

India is inching closer to having its own missile to tackle low-flying threats from across the Himalayas.

The missile is a part of the very short-range air defence system (VSHORADS) and was tested by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in two consecutive flight tests on March 14.

The tests have come just two months after the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), the apex decision-making body of the Ministry of Defence, had approved the “need to procure” such missiles. The ‘need to procure’ is termed Acceptance of Necessity and is the first step in the acquisition process.

In the latest flight tests, a ground-based portable launcher was used to fire the missile against high-speed unmanned aerial targets, mimicking approaching and receding aircraft. “The targets were successfully intercepted, meeting all mission objectives,” the Ministry of Defence has said.