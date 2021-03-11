India to host ASEAN FMs next week

New Delhi: India will host a special meeting with all 10 Foreign Ministers of the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) on June 16 and 17. The event will mark the 30th anniversary of India becoming an ASEAN dialogue partner and the 10th anniversary of its strategic partnership with ASEAN, said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi here on Thursday.
