India to resume 20 projects in Afghanistan

PTI

Kabul, December 1

The Taliban dispensation in Afghanistan has said India would resume at least 20 stalled projects in several provinces of the war-torn country.

In June, India re-established its diplomatic presence in Kabul by deploying a "technical team" at its Kabul embassy.

India withdrew its officials from the embassy after the Taliban seized power in August last year. In August, Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry said India's diplomatic presence in the country would result in the completion of "unfinished projects" initiated by New Delhi.

On Tuesday, Afghanistan's Ministry of Urban Development and Housing said Indian chargés d'affaires Bharat Kumar expressed interest in the improvement of relations and the resumption of stalled projects in the country, according to a news portal.

Kumar stated this during a meeting with Minister of Urban Development and Housing Hamdullah Nomani, it said. Economists say the move will facilitate job opportunities and boost development in the country.

“The resumption of these projects can also create job opportunities, promote people's income and drive Afghanistan out of political isolation,'' Darya Khan Baheer, an economist said.

“Restarting these projects will decrease the level of poverty and unemployment,” said Nazkamir Ziarmal, another economist.

India has not recognised the new regime in Afghanistan and has been pitching for the formation of a truly inclusive government in Kabul, besides insisting that Afghan soil must not be used for any terrorist activities against any country.

New Delhi has been pitching for unimpeded humanitarian aid to Afghanistan to address the unfolding humanitarian crisis in the country.

India has been extending humanitarian assistance to Afghans and has already dispatched several shipments consisting of 20,000 metric tonnes of wheat, 13 tonnes of medicines, 5,00,000 doses of Covid vaccine and winter clothing, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

#Afghanistan #Taliban