 India to resume 20 projects in Afghanistan : The Tribune India

India to resume 20 projects in Afghanistan

India to resume 20 projects in Afghanistan

India has been extending humanitarian assistance to Afghans. file



PTI

Kabul, December 1

The Taliban dispensation in Afghanistan has said India would resume at least 20 stalled projects in several provinces of the war-torn country.

In June, India re-established its diplomatic presence in Kabul by deploying a "technical team" at its Kabul embassy.

India withdrew its officials from the embassy after the Taliban seized power in August last year. In August, Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry said India's diplomatic presence in the country would result in the completion of "unfinished projects" initiated by New Delhi.

On Tuesday, Afghanistan's Ministry of Urban Development and Housing said Indian chargés d'affaires Bharat Kumar expressed interest in the improvement of relations and the resumption of stalled projects in the country, according to a news portal.

Kumar stated this during a meeting with Minister of Urban Development and Housing Hamdullah Nomani, it said. Economists say the move will facilitate job opportunities and boost development in the country.

“The resumption of these projects can also create job opportunities, promote people's income and drive Afghanistan out of political isolation,'' Darya Khan Baheer, an economist said.

“Restarting these projects will decrease the level of poverty and unemployment,” said Nazkamir Ziarmal, another economist.

India has not recognised the new regime in Afghanistan and has been pitching for the formation of a truly inclusive government in Kabul, besides insisting that Afghan soil must not be used for any terrorist activities against any country.

New Delhi has been pitching for unimpeded humanitarian aid to Afghanistan to address the unfolding humanitarian crisis in the country.

India has been extending humanitarian assistance to Afghans and has already dispatched several shipments consisting of 20,000 metric tonnes of wheat, 13 tonnes of medicines, 5,00,000 doses of Covid vaccine and winter clothing, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

#Afghanistan #Taliban

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

UP groom kisses bride on stage, she refuses to marry him

2
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him

3
Punjab

Punjabi singer-cop Kul Jeet Rajeana booked for promoting gun culture

4
Punjab

Day after party excludes him from revised core committee, Jagmeet Brar challenges SAD

5
Nation

2 youths arrested for harassing South Korean woman on Mumbai street

6
Nation

PM Narendra Modi to hold more than 30-km-long roadshow in Ahmedabad today

7
Lifestyle

Zakir Khan's stand-up special 'Tathastu' to stream on Prime Video

8
Diaspora

Indian-origin British police officer voices his concern on racism, says 'was beaten in 1970s for being a mixed-race kid'

9
Brand Connect

Warehouse Update - Let's Keto Gummies Australia Untold Truth You Must Know It

10
Entertainment

'My aim was never to insult people, their relatives': Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid apologises for his remarks on The Kashmir Files

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala’s father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court
Punjab

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-cr ‘grabbed’ by realtors in Mohali
Punjab

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-crore 'grabbed' by realtors in Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala’s cremation site turns market for his fans
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

Watch: 80-year-old ‘kakis’ catch up on ‘nostalgia of decades’ as they meet after ages
Trending

Watch: 80-year-old 'kakis' catch up on 'nostalgia of decades' as they meet after ages

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan’s widow gets pension
Nation

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan's widow gets pension

Top News

Goldy Brar, mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala's killing, detained in California: Sources

Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources

Gurpatwant Pannu, head of the banned terror outfit Sikhs For...

Main conspirator in 2021 Ludhiana court bomb blast arrested from Delhi airport

'Happy Malaysia', main conspirator in 2021 Ludhiana court bomb blast, arrested from Delhi airport

NIA had announces Rs 10 lakh reward on Harpreet Singh alias ...

Rajasthan man gets wife killed in ‘road accident’ to get Rs 1.9 crore insurance money

Rajasthan man gets wife killed in 'road accident' to get Rs 1.9 crore insurance money

4 accused have been arrested

Badal’s son-in-law Kairon part of SAD rebel front

Parkash Singh Badal's son-in-law Adesh Partap Kairon part of Akali Dal rebel front

Haryana all set to bring policy on phasing out old vehicles

Haryana all set to bring policy on phasing out old vehicles

Will be voluntary, not mandatory


Cities

View All

Narco-terror module busted, 2 held after 4-km chase in Amritsar

Narco-terror module busted, 2 held after 4-km chase in Amritsar

Sidhu Moosewala's father: Will give Rs 2 cr to whoever informs about Goldy Brar

Dangling wires in Amritsar a threat to motorists, pedestrians alike

Tarn Taran: Farmers’ protest enters Day 5

Activists blame political patronage for encroachments on Amritsar Heritage Street

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda Local Bodies Department owes powercom Rs 27 crore

Chandigarh Administration eyes plugging flow of sewage into choes by Dec 31

Chandigarh Administration eyes plugging flow of sewage into choes by Dec 31

Plant upgraded, Chandigarh starts processing 100% dry waste

Chandigarh: OPDs kick off at GMCH’s Sec-48 centre

No bar on counting of torn vote, says HC

Rs 9.3-cr NGT fine to be spent on treating waste

Nearly 10 vehicles gutted in Delhi's Sadar Bazaar

Nearly 10 vehicles gutted in Delhi's Sadar Bazaar

Delhi to go dry for 3 days due to MCD polls

Several buildings on JNU campus defaced with anti-Brahmin slogans

Delhi High Court restrains circulation of 'sexually explicit' video of judicial officer

Aaftab Poonawala undergoes narco analysis test for 2 hours at Delhi hospital; officials call it successful

27-year-old man dies of suspected dengue

27-year-old man dies of suspected dengue

Doaba braces up for ‘NRI milni’ on December 16

Jalandhar resident nabbed with 25-gm heroin

Drug rehab centre at Kapurthala to be demolished for construction of medical college

Ex-Prime Minister IK Gujral remembered

Money changer loot case solved in 24 hrs; 2 nabbed

Money changer loot case solved in 24 hrs; 2 nabbed

3 armed miscreants take away mobike from village resident

3 robbers land in police net

District remains a swine flu hotspot with maximum deaths, cases in state

Police step up security to check rising crime

Patiala bank robbery: 2-day police remand for 4 suspects

Patiala bank robbery: 2-day police remand for 4 suspects

434 properties on Patiala MC’s radar over pending payments

Punjabi University sanitation staff burn effigy over regular jobs

‘Vo Afsana’ staged at Punjabi University

Punjab sees 30% dip in farm fires; encouraging trend, says expert