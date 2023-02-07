India to send aid, NDRF & medical teams for rescue

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 6

The Government of India has decided to send rescue and medical teams with relief material to Turkey.

Assuring all help India is ready to provide all possible help … sincere condolences to the families of the victims. Narendra Modi, PM

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), in a statement, said search and rescue teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) would be dispatched immediately. Two teams of the NDRF, comprising 100 personnel, with specially trained dog squads and necessary equipment would be flown to the earthquake-hit area, it said. “Medical teams are also being readied with trained doctors and paramedics with essential medicines. Relief material will be dispatched in coordination with the Turkish government and the Indian Embassy in Ankara and Consulate General office in Istanbul,” the statement read.

PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, chaired a meeting in South Block to discuss immediate relief measures. The meeting was attended, among others, by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba. The statement said medical teams were being readied with trained doctors and paramedics along with essential medicines.