India to send aid, NDRF & medical teams for rescue

New Delhi, February 6
The Government of India has decided to send rescue and medical teams with relief material to Turkey.
Assuring all help
India is ready to provide all possible help … sincere condolences to the families of the victims. Narendra Modi, PM
The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), in a statement, said search and rescue teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) would be dispatched immediately. Two teams of the NDRF, comprising 100 personnel, with specially trained dog squads and necessary equipment would be flown to the earthquake-hit area, it said. “Medical teams are also being readied with trained doctors and paramedics with essential medicines. Relief material will be dispatched in coordination with the Turkish government and the Indian Embassy in Ankara and Consulate General office in Istanbul,” the statement read.
PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, chaired a meeting in South Block to discuss immediate relief measures. The meeting was attended, among others, by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba. The statement said medical teams were being readied with trained doctors and paramedics along with essential medicines.
World powers lend help
The EU activates satellite to provide emergency mapping services
Russia sends 10 military units to clear debris, search survivors
Germany preparing delivery of generators, tents and blankets
Britain to send 76 search-and-rescue specialists with equipment
The US coordinating aid to Turkey, Syria, including rescue teams
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rescuers scramble in Turkey, Syria after earthquake kills 4,000
Survivors cried out for help from within mountains of debris...
India dispatches first consignment of earthquake relief material to Turkiye
PM Modi expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved ...
The world's deadliest earthquakes since 2000
On May 12, 2008, a magnitude 7.9 quake strikes eastern Sichu...