India to showcase indigenous Tejas at Singapore air show

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 12

Eyeing the export market, India has sent Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas to the Singapore air show — February 15 to 18. The Indian Air Force will be pitching the indigenous Tejas MK-I aircraft in flying display alongside participants from across the world.

The Tejas aircraft will be enthralling the audience with its display of low-level aerobatics displaying its superior handling characteristics and manoeuverability.

The participation of IAF in the air show provides India with the opportunity to showcase the Tejas aircraft and to interact with counterparts from the RSAF (Royal Singapore Air Force) and other participating contingents. A 44-member contingent of the IAF and three planes reached the Changi International Airport in Singapore on Saturday.

The Singapore air show is a biennial event which provides a platform for the global aviation industry to showcase their products. In the past, the IAF participated in similar air shows like LIMA-2019 in Malaysia and Dubai Air Show-2021.