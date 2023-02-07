India to start Buddhist circuit for Koreans

New Delhi, February 6
To counter increasing Chinese claims on Buddhist philosophy and influence, India will host a South Korean Buddhist tourism walk to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between India and South Korea.
At a press briefing of India and South Korea, Information and Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chandra said pilgrims would be walking in UP and Bihar and parts of Nepal to understand the teachings and life of Lord Buddha. The 1,160-km 43-day trek will start from Sarnath in Varanasi on February 9 and end in Shravasti on March 23 after traversing through Nepal.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rescuers scramble in Turkey, Syria after earthquake kills 4,000
Survivors cried out for help from within mountains of debris...
India dispatches first consignment of earthquake relief material to Turkiye
PM Modi expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved ...
The world's deadliest earthquakes since 2000
On May 12, 2008, a magnitude 7.9 quake strikes eastern Sichu...