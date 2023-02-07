India to start Buddhist circuit for Koreans

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 6

To counter increasing Chinese claims on Buddhist philosophy and influence, India will host a South Korean Buddhist tourism walk to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between India and South Korea.

At a press briefing of India and South Korea, Information and Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chandra said pilgrims would be walking in UP and Bihar and parts of Nepal to understand the teachings and life of Lord Buddha. The 1,160-km 43-day trek will start from Sarnath in Varanasi on February 9 and end in Shravasti on March 23 after traversing through Nepal.