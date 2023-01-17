India transiting from governance of skew to governance of saturation: BJP economic resolution

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, January 17

The ruling BJP on Tuesday said India is moving towards a politics of saturation insofar as distribution of social welfare scheme benefits and economic policies of the government are concerned and that inflation and unemployment are global issues bothering even the developed world in the aftermath of covid-induced stresses and strains.

The party’s national executive is currently debating a “social justice and economic resolution”, which hails India’s rise as the world’s fifth largest economy surpassing the UK and its rising contribution to the global GDP.

Reflecting on the proposed resolution moved at the ongoing national executive meeting on Tuesday by Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and seconded by Union minister V Muraleedharan and Haryana MP Sunita Duggal, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, “There was a time when the Indian economic policy was skewed and benefited a select few. Today, we are moving towards governance of saturation and politics of saturation by way of blanket coverage of beneficiaries with a range of government schemes from PM Aawas Yojana to direct benefit transfers.”

The minister said the financial resolution spoke of how India rose from being among the fragile economies before 2014 to now being the world’s fifth largest.

Commenting on a range of government reforms, including the Goods and Services Tax, Pradhan said the resolution takes note of the fact that India’s digital payment networks are expanding phenomenally with the “world set to adopt India’s digital payment model”.

Pradhan made light of the problems of inflation and joblessness saying these are global issues.

“Price rise and unemployment are global issues. In fact, if I see India in comparison to the developed world on these parameters we are much better placed and are holding up well,” Pradhan said when asked if the economic resolution offered solutions to these problems.

The minister said the resolution hailed the rising Indian Start up network with 100 unicorns already in the market, and added, “The resolution notes that with reforms the economic potential of the country would rise further.”

Noting the power of digital payments, the minister said he recently “experienced the joy of taking an auto-rickshaw ride when he was stuck in traffic and paying the driver digitally.”

Pradhan said the social inclusion and economic resolution thanked the prime minister for cultural revival.

“The date for Ram Mandir opening has been announced,” said Pradhan recounting recent decisions to abandon India’s colonial past including the renaming of Raj Path as Kartavya Path.

A standalone resolution will also be discussed and passed on Tuesday on India’s G20 presidency.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will propose the same.

The national executive meeting will end later on Tuesday with PM Narendra Modi’s valedictory address and adoption of political, economic and G20 resolutions.

The executive will end with a pledge to win each of the upcoming nine state elections — Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura, Mizoram, Karnataka, Telangana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.