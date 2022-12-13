India, UAE ties can help shape changing world order, says EAM S Jaishankar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 12

India, along with other countries such as the UAE, can play a great role in bridging an increasingly divided world riddled with conflicts, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the India Global Forum (IGF) UAE summit at Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Moving into new areas The fact that we were able to conclude the comprehensive economic cooperation agreement so quickly speaks volumes about our relationship. We’re now moving into new areas. S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister

“India and the UAE are two countries comfortable with each other… we’ve known each other for a long time and want to use this relationship today in a changing world, not just to survive but also to shape this changing world,” he said.

“I do believe a country like India can play that bridging role, not alone but with other countries like the UAE,” he said.

Jaishankar said the UAE was India's third largest trade partner and second largest export destination. The two sides signed a trade deal that is now beginning to have a broader ripple impact. This relationship should be used to shape the changing world, he suggested.

“The fact that we were able to conclude the comprehensive economic cooperation agreement so quickly speaks volumes about the relationship. We're now moving into new areas,” he said.

“Today, our discussions are about space, education, artificial intelligence, health and startups. The old, traditional energy trade investments continue, but a new agenda is also coming into being....The India-UAE cooperation is particularly significant. We have known each other for a long time, but have rediscovered each other only in 2016. With

The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, ties have really taken off. India-UAE cooperation is not about surviving change but shaping it positively,” tweeted Jaishankar.

