India, UAE ties can help shape changing world order, says EAM S Jaishankar

New Delhi, December 12
India, along with other countries such as the UAE, can play a great role in bridging an increasingly divided world riddled with conflicts, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the India Global Forum (IGF) UAE summit at Abu Dhabi on Monday.
Moving into new areas
The fact that we were able to conclude the comprehensive economic cooperation agreement so quickly speaks volumes about our relationship. We’re now moving into new areas. S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister
“India and the UAE are two countries comfortable with each other… we’ve known each other for a long time and want to use this relationship today in a changing world, not just to survive but also to shape this changing world,” he said.
“I do believe a country like India can play that bridging role, not alone but with other countries like the UAE,” he said.
Jaishankar said the UAE was India's third largest trade partner and second largest export destination. The two sides signed a trade deal that is now beginning to have a broader ripple impact. This relationship should be used to shape the changing world, he suggested.
“The fact that we were able to conclude the comprehensive economic cooperation agreement so quickly speaks volumes about the relationship. We're now moving into new areas,” he said.
“Today, our discussions are about space, education, artificial intelligence, health and startups. The old, traditional energy trade investments continue, but a new agenda is also coming into being....The India-UAE cooperation is particularly significant. We have known each other for a long time, but have rediscovered each other only in 2016. With
The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, ties have really taken off. India-UAE cooperation is not about surviving change but shaping it positively,” tweeted Jaishankar.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
'Hosting Osama bin Laden...', India's sharp response to Pakistan's Bhutto after 'Kashmir remark' in UN
Bhutto said Pakistan firmly believes that major security pro...
Nirav Modi loses bid to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court
Last month, the 51-year-old diamantaire had lost an appeal o...
Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak
Was booked for rioting, attack on govt officials and crimina...