India, US agree on roadmap to fast-track defence tech transfer

Ajay Banerjee
New Delhi, June 5
India and the US today agreed upon an ambitious roadmap for defence industrial cooperation to fast-track tie-ups in technology to enable co-production of equipment used for air combat, intelligence gathering, surveillance, reconnaissance and undersea domain, a move coming in the wake of China’s increasingly aggressive behaviour in the Indo-Pacific region.
Enabling joint production
- India-US cooperation will be for production of aircraft engines, missiles and armed drones
- Both sides discuss innovation in emerging domains such as space, cyberspace and artificial intelligence
- The US said specific proposals could provide India access to cutting-edge technology
The cooperation would be for the production of aircraft engines, aircraft-launched missiles, fighter jets, armed drones, submarine-tracking system and unmanned undersea technology. “Specific proposals could provide India access to cutting-edge technology,” the US Department of Defence said, detailing the outcome of the talks in New Delhi between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin.
Both nations are in discussion on General Electric’s proposal to share technology with India for engines to power fighter jets and New Delhi’s plan to procure 30 MQ-9B armed drones from US manufacturer General Atomics. In June 2016, the US had designated India as a “Major Defence Partner”, paving the way for sharing of critical military equipment and technology. India and the US will also start negotiations on “security supply agreement” and “reciprocal supply agreement”. This will facilitate the sharing of technology between the companies of the two countries.
Rajnath and Austin discussed innovation and cooperation in emerging domains such as space, cyberspace and artificial intelligence. The India-US defence acceleration ecosystem (INDUS-X), a new initiative to advance cutting-edge technology cooperation, will be launched by the US-India Business Council on June 21.
Both sides reiterated their commitment to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. “The India-US partnership is critical for ensuring a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific region,” said Rajnath.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India, US agree on roadmap to fast-track defence tech transfer
Eye on China, reiterate commitment to ensure free, open Indo...
Wrestlers join work, but say won’t give up
Rubbish reports of their withdrawal from protest
Services resume at Balasore crash site
Puri Vande Bharat 1st passenger train to run on restored tra...
IIT-Madras best institute, seven IITs among top 10
PGI 2nd best medical institute after AIIMS-Delhi; PU slips t...
India raising issue of climate justice with every nation: PM
Says world paying price for wrong policies of some developed...