India, US agree on roadmap to fast-track defence tech transfer

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, June 5

India and the US today agreed upon an ambitious roadmap for defence industrial cooperation to fast-track tie-ups in technology to enable co-production of equipment used for air combat, intelligence gathering, surveillance, reconnaissance and undersea domain, a move coming in the wake of China’s increasingly aggressive behaviour in the Indo-Pacific region.

Enabling joint production India-US cooperation will be for production of aircraft engines, missiles and armed drones

Both sides discuss innovation in emerging domains such as space, cyberspace and artificial intelligence

The US said specific proposals could provide India access to cutting-edge technology

The cooperation would be for the production of aircraft engines, aircraft-launched missiles, fighter jets, armed drones, submarine-tracking system and unmanned undersea technology. “Specific proposals could provide India access to cutting-edge technology,” the US Department of Defence said, detailing the outcome of the talks in New Delhi between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin.

Both nations are in discussion on General Electric’s proposal to share technology with India for engines to power fighter jets and New Delhi’s plan to procure 30 MQ-9B armed drones from US manufacturer General Atomics. In June 2016, the US had designated India as a “Major Defence Partner”, paving the way for sharing of critical military equipment and technology. India and the US will also start negotiations on “security supply agreement” and “reciprocal supply agreement”. This will facilitate the sharing of technology between the companies of the two countries.

Rajnath and Austin discussed innovation and cooperation in emerging domains such as space, cyberspace and artificial intelligence. The India-US defence acceleration ecosystem (INDUS-X), a new initiative to advance cutting-edge technology cooperation, will be launched by the US-India Business Council on June 21.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. “The India-US partnership is critical for ensuring a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific region,” said Rajnath.