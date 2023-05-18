India, US discuss military tech cooperation

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 17

Ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s state visit to the US, top defence officials of the two countries today discussed ways to enhance defence industrial cooperation, including technology partnership, long-term research and development and improving supply chains.

Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane and US Undersecretary of Defence for Policy Dr Colin Kahl today co-chaired the 17th meeting of India-US Defence Policy Group (DPG) in Washington DC. Modi is slated to visit the US in June.

The two sides agreed to encourage both private and government stakeholders to utilise the innovation ecosystems and promote defence startups. A review was done of the progress made in furthering defence industrial cooperation and operationalising the India-US Major Defence Partnership.