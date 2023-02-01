 India, US to elevate ties with several initiatives in critical, emerging technologies : The Tribune India

India, US to elevate ties with several initiatives in critical, emerging technologies

NSAs Doval, Sullivan agree on collaboration in six broad segments; PM Modi accepts Biden invite for visit later this year

India, US to elevate ties with several initiatives in critical, emerging technologies

Jake Sullivan and Ajit Doval in Washington. PTI



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, February 1

India and the US have agreed to foster greater cooperation in critical and emerging technologies from space to semiconductors besides co-development and co-production of hi-tech items, including jet engines, following the inaugural meeting of the US-India initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) led by NSAs Ajit Doval and Jake Sullivan in Washington.

The announcement by both sides comes amidst reports that US President Joe Biden is understood to have invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a state visit this summer and the invitation has been accepted in principle.

Officials on both sides are now working on mutually convenient dates, according to multiple sources, who noted that it is currently in the early stages of logistical planning, reported PTI.

Comprising civilian and defence scientists, and bureaucrats, the iCET is being led by the NSAs to cut through bureaucratic layers and translate the oft-repeated intention between the two sides into action to deepen ties in frontier areas. PM Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden had agreed on this initiative during their meeting in Tokyo in May 2022, said an MEA release.

The roadmap to make both countries “trusted technology partners” will span quantum technology, artificial intelligence, human flights in space, 5G/6G, talent exchanges and semiconductor fabrication ecosystems. They also identified the fields of biotechnology, advanced materials, and rare earth processing technology as areas for future cooperation, said a White House Factsheet.

The intention to get moving on more intensive collaboration in an area that is usually closely guarded was reflected from the presence of the ISRO chief, DG DRDO chiefs, the Principal Scientific Advisor to PM and his Defence counterpart, the Telecom Secretary and representatives from MEiT and Doval-led National Security Council Secretariat. They were joined on the US side by the NASA Administrator, the National Science Foundation chief and senior officials from the Departments of State, Commerce and Defence, and the National Security Council. 

The two sides announced several joint panels that will achieve closure on regulatory restrictions, export controls and mobility barriers that have been hindering more active US-India cooperation in high-technology areas spanning several strategic domains. The aim is to position the two countries as building technology value chains and support the co-development and co-production of items, said the MEA release.

The US administration assured that it would ease export barriers to India in a few critical areas, including through efforts towards legislative changes. These include a quick review of General Electric’s request to produce jet engines in India for the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) and lobbying the Congress to allow exports of High Performance Computing (HPC) technology and source code.

This iCET was preceded by the US-India Business Council with US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, Sullivan, Doval and other senior US and Indian officials besides over 40 CEOs, university presidents to foster increased technology cooperation.

The US supported the development of a fabrication ecosystem in India and agreed to plan human space flight opportunities, NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) project and STEM talent exchanges.

They also resolved to launch a new “Innovation Bridge” that will connect the US and Indian defence startups, focus on research in maritime security and intelligence surveillance reconnaissance (ISR), and develop a new bilateral Defence Industrial Cooperation Roadmap.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Business

Budget hikes capex to record Rs 10 lakh crore, gives partial relief to 'aam aadmi'

2
Diaspora

Komagata Maru memorial in Canada vandalised for third time

3
Jalandhar

Income tax raids on premises of Jalandhar pastors continue for second day

4
Nation

Union Budget 2023: No tax on income up to Rs 7 lakh, standard deduction allowed under new tax regime

5
Amritsar

On trail of illegal foreign funding, I-T sleuths raid 3 Punjab pastors

6
J & K

Two polish nationals killed in massive snow avalanche in Kashmir's Gulmarg; see chilling video

7
Nation

Union Budget 2023: Govt doubles deposit limit for Senior Citizen Savings Scheme to Rs 30 lakh

8
Nation

Union Budget 2023: TVs, mobiles to be cheaper; gold, cigarettes, imported cars to be dearer

9
Patiala

Punjab government orders all public, private establishments to change signboards, name plates to Punjabi by February 21

10
Business

Adani Enterprises calls off fully subscribed Rs 20,000 crore FPO; money to be returned to investors

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: McDonald launches its first fully automated store in US with robots delivering meals, netizens dismayed over suspected job slash
Trending

Watch: McDonald launches its first fully automated store in US with robots delivering meals, netizens concerned over suspected job slash

It’s Kangana Ranaut vs Urfi Javed on Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ success: 'Queen' actor wants ‘uniform civil code’; latter says ‘I'm popular only because of my clothes’
Trending

It’s Kangana Ranaut vs Urfi Javed on Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ success: 'Queen' actor wants ‘uniform civil code’; latter says ‘I'm popular only because of my clothes’

Watch: Rahul Gandhi enjoys snow fight with sister Priyanka on concluding day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar
Trending

Watch: Rahul Gandhi enjoys snow fight with sister Priyanka on concluding day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar

Here is why Pakistani-Bangladeshi-origin couple named their child 'India'
Trending

Here is why Pakistani-Bangladeshi-origin couple named their child 'India'

Watch: Indian women U-19 team jiving to Punjabi number ‘Kala Chashma’ after T20 World Cup triumph
Sports

Watch: Indian women U-19 team jiving to Punjabi number 'Kala Chashma' after T20 World Cup triumph

Soon, get rooftop solar power plant installed on house free of cost in city
Chandigarh Green push

Soon, get rooftop solar power plant installed on house free of cost in Chandigarh

Indian-origin Sikh Amar Singh gets Australian of the Year Local Hero award 2023 for community service
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh Amar Singh gets Australian of the Year Local Hero award 2023 for community service

British Indian Princess Sophia Duleep Singh to get Blue Plaque in UK
Diaspora

British Indian Princess Sophia Duleep Singh to get Blue Plaque in UK

Top News

Tax relief, govt goes on spending spree for growth & jobs in poll Budget

Tax relief, govt goes on spending spree for growth & jobs in poll Budget

Rs 79,000 crore for PM Awas Yojana

Has failed to address inflation: Opposition

Has failed to address inflation: Opposition

Cutting red tape, KYC norms to be simplified

Cutting red tape, KYC norms to be simplified

Updation hassle to end | PAN ‘common identifier’ for digital...

Outlay pruned, agriculture gets raw deal

Outlay pruned, agriculture gets raw deal

Budget down by Rs 9,000 crore | 12% cut in crop insurance pl...

Record Rs 2.4 lakh crore for Railways

Record Rs 2.4 lakh crore for Railways

Capital outlay nine times than in 2013-14 | Priority to 100 ...


Cities

View All

Schools of Eminence: Case of old wine in new bottle?

Schools of Eminence: Case of old wine in new bottle?

Watch: Amritsar streets witness Bollywood-style chase as ‘drunk’ e-rickshaw driver almost runs over several people while fleeing cops

Pastor Avtar Singh running illegal cracker unit in Amritsar

On trail of illegal foreign funding, I-T sleuths raid 3 Punjab pastors

Artificially ripened fruits on sale, risk health of residents in Amritsar district

PGI-Chandigarh gets Rs 1,923 crore in Union Budget, Rs 73.10 crore more than last year

PGI-Chandigarh gets Rs 1,923 crore in Union Budget, Rs 73.10 crore more than last year

Cleanliness to go into private hands at Sector 26 mandi in Chandigarh

G20 delegates take tour of landmarks in Chandigarh

G20 calls for global support to improve debt situation

IAS officer Sanjay Popli has much to explain: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Delhi L-G approves convening of MCD House session to elect mayor on February 6

Delhi L-G approves convening of MCD House session to elect mayor on February 6

Delhi got only Rs 325 crore despite paying more than Rs 1.75 lakh crore income tax: Kejriwal on Budget

Dog attacks 8-year-old girl in Gurugram housing society

Class-12 student stabbed to death in Delhi

Air India urination case: Accused Shankar Mishra gets bail

Income tax raids continue on Jalandhar pastors for second day

Income tax raids on premises of Jalandhar pastors continue for second day

'Pastor' Bajinder Singh embraced Christianity while in jail in murder case

On trail of illegal foreign funding, I-T sleuths raid 3 Punjab pastors

Jalandhar: Rarity a decade ago, churches in villages now common sight

Another FIR against Latifpura bigwig

Police bust pharma drug cartel operating from Ludhiana ]ail

Police bust pharma drug cartel operating from Ludhiana jail

AAP worker among 3 arrested with six pistols in Ludhiana

EPFO recovers Rs 33 lakh from 50 defaulting establishments in Ludhiana

Two more members of extortion gang in police net

Two arrested with 250 gm of heroin in Ludhiana

Patiala: Gangster’s aide caught after cross-firing on Sangrur road, receives bullet injury

Patiala: Gangster’s aide caught after cross-firing on Sangrur road, receives bullet injury

Punjab government orders all public, private establishments to change signboards, name plates to Punjabi by February 21

Attack on doctor: Association seeks immediate arrest of suspects in Patiala

4 lawyers appointed defence counsels to aid poor people

Discourse on ‘India’s soft power in Kenya’ organised in Patiala