 India-US military drills near LAC violate the spirit of Sino-India agreements: China : The Tribune India

India-US military drills near LAC violate the spirit of Sino-India agreements: China

The 18th edition of India-US joint military exercise ‘Yudh Abhyas’ is currently underway in Uttarakhand, about 100 km from LAC

India-US military drills near LAC violate the spirit of Sino-India agreements: China

US Army and Indian Army soldiers during India-US joint exercise Yudh Abhyas, at Auli in Uttarakhand, on Tuesday. PTI Photo



PTI

Beijing, November 30

China on Wednesday said it was opposed to the joint Indo-US military exercises being held near the Line of Actual Control (LAC), asserting that it violates the spirit of the two border agreements signed between New Delhi and Beijing.

The 18th edition of the India-US joint military exercise ‘Yudh Abhyas’ is currently underway in Uttarakhand, about 100 km from the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

It aims to enhance interoperability and share expertise between both armies in peacekeeping and disaster relief operations.

The nearly two-week exercise began earlier this month.

“The joint military exercise between India and the US close to the LAC at the China-India border violates the spirit of the agreement between China and India in 1993 and 1996,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a media briefing here.

“It does not serve the mutual trust between China and India,” he said in response to a question posed by a correspondent from Pakistan.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry’s reference to the 1993 and 1996 agreements is interesting as India termed the People’s Liberation Army's (PLA) attempts to move a large number of troops to the disputed areas in the LAC in eastern Ladakh in May 2020 violated the bilateral agreements which state that the boundary question is resolved through peaceful and friendly consultations.

The military exercise is conducted annually between India and the US with the aim of exchanging best practices, tactics, techniques and procedures between the armies of the two nations.

“The 18th Edition of India-US Joint Exercise #YudhAbhyas commenced today at Foreign Training Node, Auli. The aim of Joint Exercise is to enhance interoperability & share expertise between both the Armies in Peace Keeping & Disaster Relief Operations. #IndianArmy #IndiaUSFriendship," the Indian Army tweeted on November 19.

The previous edition of the exercise was conducted at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska, the US in October 2021, officials said.

The Ministry of Defence here on November 15 had said that US Army soldiers of 2nd Brigade of the 11th Airborne Division and Indian Army soldiers from the Assam Regiment will be participating in the exercise.

The joint exercise will also focus on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations.

Troops from both nations will practice launching swift and coordinated relief efforts in the wake of any natural calamity, the ministry said.

The exercise between the armies of India and the US will facilitate both armies to share their wide experiences, skills and enhance their techniques through information exchange.

In August, the Chinese military expressed similar concern over the India-US military exercises.

Since the June 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Chinese and Indian armies, bilateral ties between the two countries have taken a severe hit.

India has consistently maintained that peace and tranquility along the LAC are important to the overall development of bilateral relations with China.  

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Business

Toyota Kirloskar Vice Chairman Vikram S Kirloskar dies of heart attack

2
Trending

48,500-year-old zombie virus revived by scientists in Russia

3
Haryana

Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi's farm house sealed in Gurugram's Sohna

4
Nation

China warns US not to interfere in its relationship with India: Pentagon

5
Business

Prannoy and Radhika Roy resign as Directors on board of RRPRH

6
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

7
Delhi

Woman thrashes daughter’s father-in-law with slippers at Hindu Ekta Manch event held to seek justice for Shraddha

8
Diaspora

Census 2021: Number of Christians falls as Muslims, Hindus rise in England

9
Punjab

Centre refuses release of Rural Development Fund to Punjab

10
Trending

25-year-old software engineer breaks all traditions as she rides horse-drawn carriage to groom's house

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala’s cremation site turns market for his fans
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

Watch: 80-year-old ‘kakis’ catch up on ‘nostalgia of decades’ as they meet after ages
Trending

Watch: 80-year-old 'kakis' catch up on 'nostalgia of decades' as they meet after ages

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan’s widow gets pension
Nation

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan's widow gets pension

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media
Punjab

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

Enraged over chapter on adult education, villagers lock school
Haryana

Enraged over chapter on adult education, Sonepat villagers lock school

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection
Chandigarh

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection

Top News

India GDP grows at 6.3 per cent in Jul-Sept quarter, in line with RBI projection

India GDP growth slips to 6.3 pc in Q2, dragged down by manufacturing, mining sectors

GDP had expanded by 8.4 per cent in the corresponding quarte...

India-US military drills near LAC violate the spirit of Sino-India agreements: China

India-US military drills near LAC violate the spirit of Sino-India agreements: China

The 18th edition of India-US joint military exercise ‘Yudh A...

Bilkis Bano moves Supreme Court challenging release of 11 convicts

Supreme Court to consider listing Bilkis Bano's plea against remission, release of rape, murder convicts

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice ...

Aaftab Poonawalla confesses to killing Shraddha during polygraph test

Aaftab Poonawalla confesses to killing Shraddha during polygraph test

48,500-year-old zombie virus revived by scientists in Russia

48,500-year-old zombie virus revived by scientists in Russia

Coivd-style pandemics to become more common in future


Cities

View All

Woman found dead at home in Amritsar, police suspect robbery bid

Woman found dead at home in Amritsar, police suspect robbery bid

In Tarn Taran, 6-kg heroin seized from hexacopter

Batala: Man kills friend in fit of rage, concocts firing story, nailed

Man shot dead in Amritsar over minor dispute

Ludhiana cops to grill Amritsar IED case accused over SIM cards

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda Local Bodies Department owes powercom Rs 27 crore

In Chandigarh, President Murmu interacts with health workers, women sportspersons of Haryana

In Chandigarh, President Droupadi Murmu interacts with health workers, women sportspersons of Haryana

Issue of overhead cables rocks Chandigarh MC House meeting

MoD grants three more months to pensioners for annual life certification

AAP pitches for 20,000-litre free water per month in Chandigarh

Two youths held with 15 stolen motorcycles in Chandigarh

AIIMS-Delhi servers remain down for 8th day; 20 per cent rise in walk-in OPD patients

AIIMS-Delhi servers remain down for 8th day; 20 per cent rise in walk-in OPD patients

Congress’ civic poll manifesto promises water purifiers to poor, day-boarding at MCD schools

Conman Sukesh’s close aide Pinky Irani arrested; gave expensive gifts to actresses on his behalf

Aaftab Poonawalla confesses to killing Shraddha during polygraph test

AAP’s MCD poll candidate Joginder Singh booked under Arms Act for ‘brandishing’ pistol: Police

Gangster Bishnoi’s aide shot as 2 cousins fight

Gangster Bishnoi's aide shot as 2 cousins fight

Cops crack down on hooligans, traffic violators

Man gets 10-yr jail for raping daughter of live-in partner

Paid 'poorly', Hoshiarpur rural health staff protest

Protesting farmers burn effigies

STF arrests three smugglers with over 3-kg heroin worth ~16 crore

STF arrests three smugglers with over 3-kg heroin worth Rs 16 crore

VB nabs ASI taking Rs 5K bribe

NIA searches key Bishnoi aide Rajgarh's Khanna residence

International driving training institute to come up in Doraha

One fresh case of Covid in Ludhiana district

Cong sarpanch from Chamkaur Sahib plotted ~17L bank robbery, held

Congress sarpanch from Chamkaur Sahib plotted Rs 17L bank robbery in Patiala's Ghanaur, held

Encroachments removed from green belts outside 150 houses in Patiala

Despite ban, doctors continue private practice in Patiala

14 new dengue cases reported in Patiala district

3 night shelters come up for homeless in Patiala