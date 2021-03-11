India-US pact to activate $ 4 billion development aid

New Delhi, May 23
India and the US signed an Investment Incentive Agreement (IIA) at Tokyo on Monday. It is a legal requirement for continuing US investment support.
The pact would activate proposals worth $ 4 billion that are under consideration by the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC). This will resolve the irritants that arose after the US Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) was replaced by DFC in 2018.
The IIA was signed by Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and DFC CEO Scott Nathan. It supersedes the earlier IIA signed in 1997 when OPIC existed. DFC or their predecessor agencies have been active in India since 1974 and have so far provided investment support worth $ 5.8 billion of which $ 2.9 billion is still outstanding.
“Significant developments have taken place since the signing of the earlier IIA in 1997. It will keep pace with the additional investment support programmes offered by the DFC, such as debt, equity investment and feasibility studies for potential projects and grants,” said an official news release.
DFC has provided investment support in crucial development sectors such as Covid vaccine manufacturing, renewable energy and infrastructure. (EOM)
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Prolonged high temperatures could worsen inflation, hurt growth: Moody's
Over the longer term, India's highly negative credit exposur...
Thundershower, rain lash north India; cause power blackouts, flight chaos; temperature falls by 11 degrees
Region gets first wet cyclonic storm of the season accompani...
Navjot Sidhu visits Rajindra hospital for check-up amid concerns about his diet
Has been having only boiled vegetables from the jail canteen...
AAP MLA Dr Balbir Singh sentenced in assault case; gets bail
3 others, including his wife and son, also sentenced
Gyanvapi case: Varanasi court reserves order; verdict expected on Tuesday
Supreme Court had on May 20 transferred the case to District...