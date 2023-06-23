 India, US plan to send Indian astronaut to International Space Station in 2024: Biden : The Tribune India

India, US plan to send Indian astronaut to International Space Station in 2024: Biden

Biden said India and the US were collaborating in nearly every human endeavour in delivering progress across the board.

India, US plan to send Indian astronaut to International Space Station in 2024: Biden

Prime Minister Narendra Modi listens as U.S. President Joe Biden addresses a joint press conference at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 22, 2023. REUTERS



PTI

Washington, June 22

India and the US are collaborating to send an Indian astronaut to the International Space Station in 2024, US President Joe Biden said here on Thursday after a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the media after bilateral talks with Modi, Biden said India and the US were collaborating in nearly every human endeavour in delivering progress across the board.

“From designing new ways to diagnosing and treating new illnesses like cancer and diabetes to collaboration on human space flight, including on sending an Indian astronaut to the international space station in 2024…,” Biden said with Modi by his side.

Modi also said that India has decided to sign the Artemis Accords and taken a great leap forward.

“We have decided to join the Artemis Accords. We have taken a giant leap in our space cooperation. In short, I would say even the sky is not the limit for cooperation with the US,” Modi said.

Grounded in the Outer Space Treaty of 1967 (OST), the Artemis Accords are a non-binding set of principles designed to guide civil space exploration and use in the 21st century. It is an American-led effort to return humans to the moon by 2025, with the ultimate goal of expanding space exploration to Mars and beyond.

India is planning to send its maiden human space flight – Gaganyaan – into a low earth orbit by the end of 2024 or early 2025.

If an Indian astronaut travels to the international space station, it could be before the Gaganyaan project.

Earlier, a senior White House official said that NASA and the ISRO were developing a strategic framework for human spaceflight cooperation this year.

On semiconductors, US companies are partnering with India to build a semiconductor ecosystem that promotes supply chain diversification.

Micron Technology with support from the Indian National Semiconductor Mission announced an investment of more than USD 800 million that together with additional financial support from Indian authorities will amount to a USD 2.75 billion semiconductor assembly and test facility in India.

In addition, US Applied Materials announced the new semiconductor centre for commercialisation and innovation in India and Lamb Research, another semiconductor manufacturing equipment company is going to announce a training programme for 60,000 Indian engineers through its semi-verse solution to accelerate India's semiconductor workforce development goals.

On critical minerals and mineral security, the United States will announce its support for India becoming a member of the Mineral Security Partnership which is led by the US State Department and strengthens critical minerals supply chain and ensures that our respective markets are well supplied with essential critical minerals that are needed for climate, economic and strategic technology goals, the official said.

On advanced computing, artificial intelligence and quantum information science, India and the United States have first established a joint Indo-US quantum coordination mechanism that will facilitate more collaboration between our industries, academia, and government, said the official.

They have also signed a new implementation arrangement on artificial intelligence advanced wireless and quantum technologies. The US on an Economic Development Consortium is now welcoming into its membership, Indian Quantum universities and entities as well.

In advanced telecommunications, the two countries are working together on 5G and 6G technologies, including Open Radio Access Network (RAN) systems.

Here we'll be announcing partnerships on open ran, field trials and rollouts, including scale deployments in both countries with operators and vendors of both markets. This will involve backing from the US International Development Finance, for cooperation and to promote the deployments in India, the official said.

India's 5G and 6G and the US Next G alliance will be leading a new public-private Cooperation forum as well. The US will also be welcoming Indian participation in the US rip and replace programme that removes telecommunications equipment made by untrusted vendors.

On people-to-people ties and higher education, leveraging the enormous talent, particularly in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) fields in both countries and coming out of a task force. It would be chaired by the Association of American Universities and counterparts at the Indian Institute of Technologies would like to welcome the launch for the university network with Indo US global challenges to federal Spark, new research partnerships and exchanges in fields including agriculture, energy and health, said the official.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

To air Gurbani from Golden Temple, SGPC set to launch YouTube channel

2
Nation

Under NPS, pension up to 45% of last salary likely

3
Punjab

Protest over list of ‘tainted’: Punjab tehsildars go on mass leave, revenue work hit

4
Nation

UK teacher pleads guilty to online sex abuse of Indian children

5
Punjab

Will check validity of 4 Bills: Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit

6
Punjab

Army Chief honours sepoy who saved woman from drowning in Patiala

7
Haryana

Chandigarh cop among 4 held for liquor smuggling

8
Trending

French man drugged wife every night, then recorded 'guests’ raping her; 51 arrested: Report

9
Haryana

52-year-old veterinary doctor 'shot dead' in Haryana's Kurukshetra

10
Nation

PM Modi to have one-on-one meeting with Joe Biden before high-level talks: White House

Don't Miss

View All
New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Shimla’s ‘lungs’ to give way to concrete
Himachal

Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete

From ~3 cr to ~1,000 cr in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise
Amritsar

Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha report had alleged PTC promoters' meteoric rise post broadcast rights for Gurbani from Golden Temple

Hubby presents coins worth Rs 55K as maintenance in court; wife calls it harassment
Trending

Husband presents wife coins amounting to Rs 55,000 as maintenance in court; she calls it harassment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol’s reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright'
Entertainment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol's reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright Bhaijaan'

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort
Patiala

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft
Chandigarh

Panchkula: MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

Top News

PM Narendra Modi calls for action against sponsors of terrorism in his address to UN Congress

PM Narendra Modi calls for action against sponsors of terrorism in his address to UN Congress

Modi said that more than two decades after 9/11 and more tha...

New chapter added to Indo-US ties: Modi after talks with Biden

For partnership between India and US, 'even the sky is not the limit', says PM Modi

The Prime Minister said that the two biggest democracies of ...

Indian diaspora gathers at South Lawns to witness PM Modi’s official welcome at White House

India, US should work and lead together:Biden; PM Modi gets grand welcome at White House on maiden state visit

Both leaders discussed a wide range of issues of mutual and ...

Fighter jet engines to be produced in India; GE Aerospace inks pact with HAL

Fighter jet engines to be produced in India; GE Aerospace inks pact with HAL

The pact is significant as India has been sourcing its milit...

Appropriate for US President to raise religious freedom issues with PM Modi: Barack Obama

Appropriate for US President to raise religious freedom issues with PM Modi: Barack Obama

TV anchor Christian Amanpour had asked Obama on dealing with...


Cities

View All

Punjab Police foils cross-border weapons smuggling bid in Amritsar, 4 pistols recovered

Punjab Police foils cross-border weapons smuggling bid in Amritsar, 4 pistols recovered

Dangling cables pose threat in Hathi, Beri Gate areas in Amritsar

To air Gurbani from Golden Temple, SGPC set to launch YouTube channel

Father-son duo booked for cheating bank of Rs 1.47 crore

Attempts for Gol Bagh makeover go in vain in Amritsar

All Chandigarh Transport Undertaking diesel buses of local routes to run on CNG

All Chandigarh Transport Undertaking diesel buses of local routes to run on CNG

Dog Menace: 95% dogs sterilised in two wards, claims Chandigarh civic body

Centre okays integrated laboratory for GMSH-16, Chandigarh

Rajnath Singh to be in Chandigarh on Saturday

GMADA removes illegal vendors, hoardings from Airport Road in Mohali

Delhi: Removal of grille near temple leads to protests, triggers political slugfest

Delhi: Removal of grille near temple leads to protests, triggers political slugfest

AAP to walk out of opposition meet if Cong doesn't promise support against Centre's ordinance on Delhi services matter: Sources

Over 20 Tihar inmates inflict self injuries to desist prison staff from carrying out searches for recovering mobile phones

CBI arrests ‘mastermind’ of AIIMS nursing officer recruitment paper leak

Rain in parts of Delhi, pleasant weather likely till middle of next week

21 banned travel agencies still functional; cops say probe on

21 banned travel agencies still functional; cops say probe on

Tangled wires add to problems of congested bazaar at Saidan Gate

AAP leaders, too, oppose ward map, raise objections

Tehsil staff strike, residents troubled

Punjab Waqf Board approves 3,000 new pensioners

Cable mess: Tangled cables on Deepak Cinema Road big nuisance

Cable mess: Tangled cables on Deepak Cinema Road big nuisance

CMS cash robbery: Two more held, Rs 7.14 cr recovered so far

9 MP girls hospitalised after falling ill during train journey

ASI held in graft case

Police hand over keys to NRI woman

Army Chief honours sepoy who saved woman from drowning

Army Chief honours sepoy who saved woman from drowning in Patiala

Yoga fervour sweeps Royal City Patiala

SAD (A) observes 'Gatka Day'

Visitors suffer as revenue officials go on mass leave

PUTA hails decision to make CM chancellor of universities