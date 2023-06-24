 India, US raise toast to stronger ties : The Tribune India

India, US raise toast to stronger ties

Pak told to take action against terror proxies

India, US raise toast to stronger ties

PM Narendra Modi at the state dinner hosted by US President Joe Biden at the White House. PTI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 23

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden urged Pakistan to ensure that its territory was not used to launch extremist attacks, stated a joint statement issued after talks between the two leaders.

They (Modi and Biden) strongly condemn cross-border

terrorism and the use of terrorist proxies, and call on Pakistan to take immediate action to ensure no territory under its control is used for launching terrorist attacks. — India-US joint statement

“They strongly condemned cross-border terrorism and the use of terrorist proxies, and called on Pakistan to take immediate action to ensure that no territory under its control is used for launching terrorist attacks,” read the joint statement.

A couple of days after China blocked the listing of Mumbai attack mastermind Sajid Mir as a global terrorist, the two leaders reiterated the call for concerted action against all UN-listed terrorist groups, including al-Qaeda, Daesh and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen.

Their observations on terrorism did not go unnoticed in the Pakistani media, which reported that Biden joined visiting PM Modi in warning Islamabad to crack down on extremists that target New Delhi.

Both leaders also expressed concern over coercive actions and rising tensions, and strongly opposed destabilising or unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo by force. In this respect, they noted that India would host the Quad summit in 2024 which will be attended by Biden, Modi, besides the Prime Ministers of Australia and Japan. “This will be another opportunity to continue the dialogue and consolidate cooperation,” they said.

Biden also welcomed India’s candidature as a non-permanent member of the UNSC for the 2028-29 term. In 1996, India had lost the election to the UNSC in the absence of US support.

Significantly, on the bilateral front, Biden and PM noted “the ongoing discussion on developing next-generation small modular nuclear reactor technologies in a collaborative mode for the domestic market as well as for export”.

However, the US plan to build six nuclear reactors in Andhra Pradesh did not appear to go beyond platitudes. In contrast, Russia is working on the fourth nuclear plant in Tamil Nadu.

They hailed as “trailblazing” the MoU between Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and General Electric (GE) to manufacture F414 jet engines in India.

The joint statement said the US would begin the process to open two new consulates in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. India will take steps to operationalise its new consulate in Seattle later this year, and open two new consulates.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Pakistan billionaire's son Suleman Dawood did not want to go on Titanic trip, agreed only for dad's sake, says aunt

2
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

3
Nation

Opposition vows to take on BJP unitedly in 2024; next meeting in Shimla to prepare common agenda

4
Nation

Mukesh Ambani, Google CEO Sunder Pichai among guests at State Dinner hosted for PM Modi

5
Nation

Watch: Lalu asks Rahul Gandhi to get married, says your mother keeps complaining

6
Nation

PM Modi's address to joint session of US Congress elicits multiple standing ovations

7
Nation

Passenger held after crew overhears him talking about 'hijacking' over phone on Mumbai-Delhi flight

8
Delhi

AAP claims Cong refused to publicly denounce Delhi services ordinance, says will be difficult to attend future Opposition meets

9
World

All 5 people on board missing submersible dead

10
Nation

Agriculture ministry launches PM Kisan Mobile App with face recognition

Don't Miss

View All
Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Shimla’s ‘lungs’ to give way to concrete
Himachal

Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete

From ~3 cr to ~1,000 cr in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise
Amritsar

Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha report had alleged PTC promoters' meteoric rise post broadcast rights for Gurbani from Golden Temple

Hubby presents coins worth Rs 55K as maintenance in court; wife calls it harassment
Trending

Husband presents wife coins amounting to Rs 55,000 as maintenance in court; she calls it harassment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol’s reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright'
Entertainment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol's reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright Bhaijaan'

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort
Patiala

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

Top News

Clouds of coercion on Indo-Pacific: Modi

Clouds of coercion on Indo-Pacific: Modi

Second Address at joint session of US Congress

15 parties on board, Oppn vows to fight 2024 elections together

15 parties on board, Oppn vows to fight 2024 elections together

Research, transfer and co-production: Tech ties to cover over 20 domains

Research, transfer and co-production: Tech ties to cover over 20 domains

All-party meet on Manipur today; govt to share info on steps taken, seek views

All-party meet on Manipur today; govt to share info on steps taken, seek views

Participation confirmed only by TMC, SP

‘Photo op’ at Patna will have no impact on 2024 poll, says Shah

‘Photo op’ at Patna will have no impact on 2024 poll, says Shah


Cities

View All

Unscheduled power outages leave Amritsar residents sweating

Unscheduled power outages leave Amritsar residents sweating

Knotty Affairs: Tangled power, telephone cables a blot on Partap Nagar in Amritsar

Traffic police to begin issuing e-challans from next month

Shops of 3 property tax defaulters sealed in Amritsar

All eyes on SGPC general house session on June 26

Mayor Anup Gupta at loggerheads with Chandigarh on halting non-EV registrations

Mayor Anup Gupta at loggerheads with Chandigarh on halting non-EV registrations

In green push, Chandigarh Administration plans four canal-top solar plants

PGI allows residents to choose thesis guides, topics

Corbusier’s drawing goes for Rs 35 lakh in Switzerland auction

Juvenile among eight held for stabbing, loot

L-G misinformed about hospital projects, must focus on law & order: Delhi Health Minister

L-G misinformed about hospital projects, must focus on law & order: Delhi Health Minister

BJP panel to raise objections

BJP panel to raise objections

Congress to move court over new ward map; societies see red, too

Held in bribery case, man, son have long trail of drug crime

Ensure welfare schemes reach all beneficiaries, officials directed

Streamline process for applicants: MP to passport officials

Smart City Anniversary: Ludhiana on way to becoming smart city

Smart City Anniversary: Ludhiana on way to becoming smart city

Use ‘mSeva’ for online grievance redressal, Ludhiana MC urges residents

Giaspura tragedy: Panel holds meeting, reviews findings

3 arrested with 345-gm heroin in Ludhiana

Cable Mess: Chaotic network of wires at Gandhi Nagar Market in Ludhiana has residents worried

Row over term of Punjabi subject in UG courses

Row over term of Punjabi subject in UG courses

‘Adipurush’ screening opposed in Patiala