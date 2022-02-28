India-US talks for Predator drones at advanced stage

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 27

India and US are in advanced stage of discussions on the purchase of 30 armed drones having capability of firing missiles with pinpoint accuracy to destroy targets in air, ground or sea.

“The discussions on the sale of 30 Predator armed drones by the US to India, the first to a non-NATO ally, at an estimated cost of $3 billion, is at an advanced stage,” a news agency reported from Washington. In India, sources confirmed that the purchase was on track and could be finalised soon. India and US are in talks to schedule a 2+2 dialogue (meeting of Foreign and Defence Ministers).

Some issues had cropped up on the purchase of the drones as officials looked at indigenous options.

A source told The Tribune that the technology for such armed drones was not available in the country. India had taken on lease two such drones during the crisis at the Line of Actual Control with China. However, these are not the armed version and can only be used for surveillance.

The deal was originally announced under the previous Trump administration in 2017. Thereafter, the two countries intensified the discussions and increased the number of such drones to be sold to India from 10 to 30 — 10 each for Navy, Air Force and Army.

“Government sources said the Predator/MQ9B acquisition programme of 30 aircraft is at an advanced stage of discussion between the Indian and US governments,” the report said.

The Defence Procurement Board of the Ministry of Defence had met and cleared the deal late last year.

The next step is the Defence Acquisition Council accepting the necessity of such drones for purchase.

#indian defence #predator drones