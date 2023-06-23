India, US to launch joint mission to space in 2024

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 22

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) of US and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) have agreed to launch a joint mission to the International Space Station (ISS) in 2024.

India has also decided to join the Artemis Accords, which brings like-minded countries together on civil space exploration. The Artemis Accords are a set of principles, guidelines and best practices applicable for the safe exploration of the Moon and ultimately expand space exploration to Mars and beyond. It is a part of the US government’s Artemis program, an American-led effort to take humans to the Moon by 2025. When India signs the Artemis Accord, it will join the signatory list, which includes the UK, US, Italy, Japan, UAE, Luxembourg, France, Romania, New Zealand, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Singapore, Ukraine and South Korea.

“On space, we will be able to announce that India is signing the Artemis Accords, which advance a common vision for space exploration for the benefit of all humankind,” news agency PTI quoted an official.

In space technology, India and the US have already signed a Space Situational Awareness arrangement. The NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar satellite is set for launch in late-2023.