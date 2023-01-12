India, US trade ministerial to attempt breakthrough

New Delhi, January 11
The India-US Trade Policy Forum co-chaired by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and US Trade Representative Katherine Tai in Washington on Wednesday will attempt to resolve long-standing trade issues to boost respective exports in order to ameliorate the impact of global slowdown.
Goyal met industrialists at an event hosted by the US India Strategic Policy Forum and spoke about the deepening of India-US trade engagement and the opportunities ahead. The event was also attended by Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu, who had hosted Goyal, Tai and senior officials from both sides at the Indian Embassy.
Goyal will also meet US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo besides interacting with MNC CEOs and join roundtable meetings with business leaders and think tanks in New York. The last TPF Ministerial meeting was held on November 23, 2021, here.
Both India and US are natural partners and have trade complementarity, long-standing strategic and economic ties and people-to-people contact. The two countries are collaborating under the QUAD, I2U2 (India-Israel/ UAE-US) and IPEF (Indo-Pacific Economic Framework). Regular exchanges at the leadership-level have been an integral element of the expanding bilateral engagement.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Former JD(U) chief Sharad Yadav dies at 75
He was admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram; PM Modi c...
Situation along northern border stable but unpredictable: Army chief Manoj Pande
At a press conference ahead of the Army Day, Gen Pande says ...
Double delight for Indian economy: Inflation eases to one-year low of 5.72 pc, factory output rises
Inflation in food basket at 4.19 pc in December as against 4...
Watch: Security breach at PM Modi’s roadshow in Hubbali, boy rushes towards his car with garland
Police and traffic officials on duty pull the boy back and w...
Lanka's top court orders ex-President Sirisena, 4 others to pay 310 mn rupees in compensation for failing to prevent 2019 Easter attack
Series of devastating blasts that tore through three Catholi...