India, US trade ministerial to attempt breakthrough

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 11

The India-US Trade Policy Forum co-chaired by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and US Trade Representative Katherine Tai in Washington on Wednesday will attempt to resolve long-standing trade issues to boost respective exports in order to ameliorate the impact of global slowdown.

Goyal met industrialists at an event hosted by the US India Strategic Policy Forum and spoke about the deepening of India-US trade engagement and the opportunities ahead. The event was also attended by Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu, who had hosted Goyal, Tai and senior officials from both sides at the Indian Embassy.

Goyal will also meet US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo besides interacting with MNC CEOs and join roundtable meetings with business leaders and think tanks in New York. The last TPF Ministerial meeting was held on November 23, 2021, here.

Both India and US are natural partners and have trade complementarity, long-standing strategic and economic ties and people-to-people contact. The two countries are collaborating under the QUAD, I2U2 (India-Israel/ UAE-US) and IPEF (Indo-Pacific Economic Framework). Regular exchanges at the leadership-level have been an integral element of the expanding bilateral engagement.