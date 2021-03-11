India, Vietnam sign joint vision statement; look to enhance scope of military ties

Ajay Banerjee
New Delhi, June 8
In an important development in India's 'Act East' policy, India and Vietnam on Wednesday signed the “Joint Vision Statement on India-Vietnam Defence Partnership towards 2030”, which will significantly enhance the scope and scale of existing defence cooperation.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh signed the joint vision statement after a meeting with General Phan Van Giang.
The two sides renewed interactions on expanding bilateral cooperation.
"Our close Defence and Security cooperation is an important factor of stability in the Indo-Pacific region," tweeted Singh.
Had an excellent meeting with General Phan Van Giang, the Defence Minister of Vietnam. We renewed interactions on expanding bilateral cooperation. Our close Defence and Security cooperation is an important factor of stability in the Indo-Pacific region. pic.twitter.com/lI0RCDHZbU— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 8, 2022
The two sides also signed a ‘Memorandum of Understanding on Mutual Logistics Support’.
This is significant as it allows Indian warships and military planes to re-fuel and seek supplies at Vietnamese bases.
Vietnam is one of the six countries locked in dispute with China over territorial demarcation of the South China Sea.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab police seek Red Corner Notice for Sidhu Moosewala killing conspirator Goldy Brar
Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar, an active member of Lawr...
Sidhu Moosewala murder: Close aide of main shooter arrested, Lawrance Bishnoi mastermind behind killing, say Delhi police
Arrested suspect identified as Siddhesh Hiraman Kamle, alias...
Some defence infra being set up by China near its border with India alarming: US commander
Armed forces of both the countries have been engaged in bord...
De-board passengers who refuse to wear face mask in plane: DGCA to airlines
‘Airport operators to take help of the local police and secu...