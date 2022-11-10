India welcomes UK court’s decision rejecting Nirav Modi’s appeal against extradition

New Delhi, November 10
India on Thursday welcomed a British court’s ruling rejecting fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi’s appeal against his extradition to India in connection with a bank loan fraud case.
“We welcome the UK high court’s decision to dismiss the appeal against extradition of Nirav Modi,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.
“We will continue with our efforts to get Nirav Modi back, as well as other economic offenders so that they are brought to justice,” he said.
The spokesperson said India has been vigorously pursuing the extradition of economic fugitives so that they face the legal process in the country.
The fugitive diamond merchant on Wednesday lost his appeal against extradition to India at the High Court in London.
Modi, 51, has the option of further appeals in the UK and European courts and the process to bring him back to stand trial in India is unlikely to be a speedy one.
“Pulling these various strands together and weighing them in the balance so as to reach an overall evaluative judgment on the question raised by Section 91, we are far from satisfied that Mr Modi’s mental condition and the risk of suicide are such that it would be either unjust or oppressive to extradite him,” states the ruling.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
COP27: India insists on new global climate finance target by 2024, says previously set goal of USD 100 billion per year not enough
Developing countries are pushing rich countries to agree to ...
Himachal Assembly polls: Campaign ends, fate of 412 candidates to be decided on November 12
The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8, almost...
T20 World Cup: Experts slam India’s ‘timid’ powerplay approach after embarrassing semifinal defeat
England hammered India by 10 wickets, with Alex Hales and Jo...
8 Indians among 10 killed in Maldives garage fire
Nationalities of two other victims yet to be ascertained, 28...
India top priority for US, waiting period for visa to significantly fall by mid-2023: Official
Plan is to issue around one lakh visas every month, says US ...