India will always remember sacrifice of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru: PM

PTI

New Delhi, March 23

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to revolutionaries Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on Martyrs’ Day on Thursday.

The day is observed to mark their death anniversary.

The three freedom fighters were hanged by the British in 1931 in what is known as the 'Lahore conspiracy' case, and their story of sacrifice and valour is considered one of the most inspirational chapters of the Indian freedom movement.

Modi tweeted, "India will always remember the sacrifice of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru. These are greats who made an unparalleled contribution to our freedom struggle."