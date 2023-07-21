 INDIA will defeat BJP, not seeking any post: Mamata Banerjee : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • INDIA will defeat BJP, not seeking any post: Mamata Banerjee

INDIA will defeat BJP, not seeking any post: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister expresses solidarity with Manipur

INDIA will defeat BJP, not seeking any post: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee addresses at the party's Martyrs' Day event, in Kolkata on July 21, 2023. PTI



PTI

Kolkata, July 21

Expressing unwavering confidence in the I.N.D.I.A. (Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance) to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee issued a resounding call of ‘Jeetega Bharat’, emphasising that her sole focus is on the “alliance’s victory rather than seeking any post”.

Continuing her tirade against the Centre over the Manipur crisis, the feisty TMC boss said the BJP’s ‘Beti Bachao’ scheme has now turned into ‘Beti Jalao’ (Burn our daughters).

The TMC boss wondered why the Centre never bothered to send Central teams to Manipur, where ethnic strife has claimed over 160 lives.

“I am happy about the alliance that 26 political parties have formulated. From now on, our clarion call will be ‘Jeetega Bharat’. All our future programmes will be held under the I.N.D.I.A banner,” she said.

Banerjee, one of the most formidable leaders of the Opposition front, made her intentions clear by asserting, “We don’t care about any post; we only want peace in our nation and BJP to be ousted. The BJP Government has crossed all limits of decency and it is time for the people to remove them from power.”

“We must remember that if the BJP Government returns to power in 2024, there will be no democracy in our country. We have to throw them out. Hence, I am giving the call today — ‘BJP Haarega, Bharat Jeetega’, and ‘Jeetega Bharat’. I congratulate the 26 political parties for coming together and forming the I.N.D.I.A, an alliance to defeat the BJP,” she said.

Addressing the party’s annual Martyrs’ Day rally here, Banerjee expressed her solidarity with Manipur and said the leaders of the Opposition alliance stand by every citizen of the Northeastern state.

“At the very outset, on behalf of Bengal and I.N.D.I.A, I want to extend my solidarity to the people of Manipur. The atrocities we witness in Manipur are condemnable in the strictest terms. The central government’s ‘Beti Bachao’ initiative has turned into ‘Beti Jalao’,” she said.

The combustible Bengal leader said the situation of women reflects BJP’s policies towards them in the country.

“Our daughters in Manipur are dying, and this is not an isolated incident under BJP rule at the Centre. Even in the Bilkis Bano case, rapists were let off by this government. Similarly, even after our women wrestlers’ protests, bail was granted to the main accused, a BJP MP,” she pointed out.

Banerjee said a delegation of chief ministers from non-NDA parties will visit Manipur, and modalities of the visit are being worked out with the opposition alliance partners of I.N.D.I.A.

The TMC boss said the honour of the country’s womenfolk is tarnished and asserted that the daughters and mothers will reply to the BJP in the upcoming elections.

Dubbing the BJP-led Centre as ‘merchants of terror’ who quickly send central teams to Bengal at the drop of a hat, Banerjee wondered why no such team was sent to Manipur despite the ongoing ethnic violence claiming 160 lives.

“The ‘merchants of terror’ are sending central teams to Bengal, but why aren’t central teams being sent to Manipur? BJP leaders in Bengal openly claim they would impose Presidents’ Rule in Bengal; why isn’t the same happening in Manipur?” she questioned.

Criticising the Prime Minister for indulging in “whataboutery, instead of condemning the Manipur violence”, Banerjee said the PM is wrongly equating Manipur violence with incidents in other states.

“How long will the BJP allow harassment of women, Dalits, minorities and STs? Instead of breaking the country, has the BJP government ever considered controlling price rise? Today, a kilogram of tomato costs over Rs 120,” she said.

Banerjee said the BJP has a “game plan” of dividing the state by fanning divisive forces.

“The BJP is trying to incite violence in Bengal and divide the state. They want to separate the Hills from Bengal. They want to create fissures between Rajbanshis and Kamatapuris. They want to incite violence between Kurmis and Adivasis,” she said.

The Chief Minister apprehended that post the success of the Martyrs’ Day rally, the party leaders might again face harassment from Central agencies, but that won’t deter the party from fighting against the BJP.

#BJP #Mamata Banerjee #Manipur #West Bengal

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

MNC manager electrocuted at Delhi gym

2
Punjab

Retired PCS officer Jagdish Johal arrested in Mohali's multi-crore guava plants compensation scam

3
Trending

Most killed by speeding Jaguar in Ahmedabad were PGs, accused's father 'threatened' people on reaching accident spot

4
Nation

Manipur horror: 4 including man who directed mob arrested; CM Biren Singh says culprits deserve capital punishment

5
Punjab

Patiala: Deluge throws up ornaments, 2-wheelers, reptiles

6
Ludhiana

New international airport to miss another deadline, fourth in a row

7
Nation

Supreme Court issues notice to BJP MLA, Gujarat govt on Rahul Gandhi's plea

8
Punjab

Attempt to raze bundh by Haryana officials: Sangrur villagers

9
Editorials

Manipur horror

10
Himachal

Kullu village cut off, IAF copter sent for patients

Don't Miss

View All
46% of rivers in country polluted
Nation

46% of rivers in India polluted

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry
Punjab

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry

Favourite migration destination of Indians—Australia and Canada—gain ‘passport power’
Diaspora EXPLAINER

Favourite migration destination of Indians—Australia and Canada—gain ‘passport power’

Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in
Jalandhar

Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in

Paddy on 2.59 lakh acres ruined; farmers join hands to turn misery into hope
Punjab

Paddy on 2.59 lakh acres ruined in Punjab; farmers join hands to turn misery into hope

Pune farmer becomes millionaire amid rising tomato prices, earns Rs 3 crore in a month
Nation

Amid skyrocketing tomato prices, Pune farmer earns Rs 3 crore in a month

Punjab’s Faridkot-based doctor appointed to key admin position in US
Diaspora

Punjab-origin doctor from Faridkot gets key administrative post in US

Meet the woman who holds world record for largest donation of breast milk, fed thousands of premature babies
Trending

Meet the woman who holds world record for largest donation of breast milk, fed thousands of premature babies

Top News

Varanasi court orders scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque

Varanasi court orders scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque

The barricaded ‘wazukhana’, where a structure claimed by Hin...

Before parading women naked in Manipur, mob killed people and torched houses: FIR

Before parading women naked in Manipur, mob killed people and torched houses: FIR

The husband of one of two women paraded naked is a Kargil wa...

Manipur video: Ex-army man rues he could not save wife from being paraded naked

Manipur video: Ex-army man rues he could not save wife from being paraded naked

Four people have been arrested in connection with the case o...

Govt ready for discussion in Lok Sabha on May 4 incident in Manipur: Rajnath Singh

Govt ready for discussion on Manipur, says Rajnath Singh as Lok Sabha is adjourned for the day amid uproar

As soon as the House meets, the members of the opposition pa...

Mallikarjun Kharge wonders if Manipur video has really angered Modi

Mallikarjun Kharge wonders if Manipur video has really angered Modi

Accuses the BJP governments in Manipur and at the Centre of ...


Cities

View All

Give fair compensation for land acquired: KMSC

Give fair compensation for land acquired: KMSC

Water level in Ravi expected to ebb; Dhaliwal visits area

Three youths attack cops during checking in Chatiwind area

State of amenities: Park in White Avenue Colony lacks proper maintenance

Knotty affair: Hanging wires a blot on Jalebi Wala Chowk

Bins for hazardous, sanitary waste soon

Bins for hazardous, sanitary waste soon on Chandigarh MC garbage collection vehicles

Punjab govt to promote Phulkari, impart training to 125 women artisans at 5 locations

Dadu Majra dump: High Court puts Chandigarh MC on notice

Youths shot at with airgun at Sector 46 market in Chandigarh

Rains leave Chandigarh roads in tatters

Ordinance row: Will examine if Parliament can abrogate constitutional principles of governance for Delhi, says Supreme Court

Ordinance row: Will examine if Parliament can abrogate constitutional principles of governance for Delhi, says Supreme Court

Yamuna’s water level likely to rise, Delhi govt directs officials to maintain vigil

Asian Games trials exemption to Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia: Delhi High Court to pronounce order on Saturday

Delhi: Ordinance issue will go to Constitution Bench

Delhi govt issues advisory on water-borne diseases

Paddy crop damaged in over 31K acres in Jalandhar, K’thala

Paddy crop damaged in over 31K acres in Jalandhar, Kapurthala

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry

Breach in Beas embankment leaves Mand area of Sultanpur Lodhi inundated

Jalandhar: Livestock suffering from diseases, face shortage of fodder

Jilted lover opens fire at girl's father, brother in Hoshiarpur village

Illegal call centre busted in Ludhiana, 30 held for duping people

Illegal call centre busted in Ludhiana, 30 held for duping people

New international airport to miss another deadline, fourth in a row

Noorwala Road potholes serious threat, residents seek speedy action

GHS, Salem Tabri: Poor upkeep, inadequate amenities add to govt school students’ woes

Two persons electrocuted at Dhandari Khurd

Altercation during handing over of village land in Patiala leaves police personnel, villagers injur

Altercation during handing over of village land in Patiala leaves police personnel, villagers injured

Remove water from vacant plots, says Patiala DC

Patiala: Deluge throws up ornaments, 2-wheelers, reptiles

Sewer men, safai workers ill-equipped

Five car-borne youths loot Rs 70K, mobile phone