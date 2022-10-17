India will give a befitting reply if provoked, warns Rajnath Singh

PTI

New Delhi, October 16

India has never tried to hurt any country, but a befitting reply will be given if anyone tries to cast an evil eye on it, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday amid a lingering border row with China in eastern Ladakh.

India-Africa defence dialogue tomorrow New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will host the Defence Ministers of African nations during the India-Africa Defence Dialogue on October 18 on the sidelines of the 12th Def-Expo in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The broad theme of the dialogue is ‘India-Africa: Adopting strategy for synergising and strengthening defence and security cooperation’. TNS

In his address at a virtual event, the Defence Minister emphasised that strict vigil was being maintained at the borders and that the country was ready to deal with all challenges.

"India is a peace-loving nation which has never tried to hurt any country, but if any attempt is made to disrupt peace and harmony in the country, a befitting reply will be given," he said.

The Defence Minister noted that bolstering the security apparatus by equipping the armed forces with indigenous state-of-the-art weapons is the top priority of the government. He also urged the citizens to contribute to nation-building by transcending sectarian barriers and imbibing the qualities of national pride and patriotism, found in abundance in every Indian soldier and freedom fighter, according to the Defence Ministry. The event, "Shaheedon ko Salaam", was organised by an NGO, 'Maruti Veer Jawan Trust'. Rajnath said armed forces personnel, rising above all barriers, serve the nation selflessly and protect people from various kinds of threats.

#China #ladakh #rajnath singh