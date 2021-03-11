India will need 1 lakh drone pilots: Scindia

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 10

Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia has said the central government’s 12 ministries are trying to boost the indigenous demand for drone services and India would need around one lakh drone pilots in the coming years.

“The Centre is taking the drone sector forward on three wheels. The first wheel is policy. You have seen how fast we are implementing the policy,” Scindia said at an event organised by NITI Aayog here today.

“The second wheel is to create incentives,” he said, adding “the PLI scheme will give a boost to manufacturing in the drone sector”. Scindia said the third wheel was to create indigenous demand.