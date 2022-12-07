India will strive to build consensus among G20 nations on global issues: Jaishankar

PTI

New Delhi, December 7

India would strive to build a consensus on global issues during its G20 Presidency and champion causes especially of the Global South, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Wednesday, noting that the meeting is taking place in the larger context of a "geopolitical crisis, food and energy insecurity, and mounting debt burden".

He also said India will use the occasion to highlight the 3Ds of the country: development, democracy and diversity.

"We envisage the G20 Presidency as an occasion to showcase India to the world," said Jaishankar, adding that India would not just participate but "celebrate" the occasion.

India assumed a year-long G20 Presidency on December 1.

The government is also seeking the support and cooperation of all the G20 members for the success of India's Presidency, said Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha while making a statement on 'Latest Developments in India's Foreign Policy'.

G20 meeting would be "one of the highest profiled international gatherings" to be hosted by India, he added.

Meetings for G20 have already commenced in India and around 200 of such meetings of 32 different sectors at multiple locations would be organised across the country, the external affairs minister said.

Jaishankar said the G20 meeting is taking place in the larger context of a "geopolitical crisis, food and energy insecurity, slow progress, sustainable development growth and mounting debt burden" and challenge to climate action.

"Our endeavour is to build consensus within G20 and champion causes, especially of the Global South and shape the setting of the agenda," he added.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union.

Together, the G20 members account for over 80 per cent of the global gross domestic product, 75 per cent of international trade and two-thirds of the world population.

During G20 Presidency, the emphasis would be on sharing the India story, caring for all and taking collective action, Jaishankar said.

"The Prime Minister has noted that India's G20 Presidency during the year of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' is a matter of pride for every Indian," he said.

In the recently concluded G20 meeting at Bali, India ensured its fullest support.

"Our contribution to find a common ground among members in a polarised environment was widely appreciated," Jaishankar said.

"Since we are assuming the responsibility, this was also time to seek the support and cooperation of all G20 members for the success of India's Presidency," he said.

On this occasion, India would showcase its cultural activities, regional festivals, technology programmes, sustainability initiatives, millet promotions, community engagement and civil society, among others.

Besides, he also informed the Upper House that India has invited Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi as the chief guest of the Republic Day celebrations next year.

Moreover, he also said that Kashi has been designated as the first SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) cultural and tourist capital for 2022-23.

Jaishankar further said India is also member of a growing number of groups such as BRICS and the Commonwealth and more recent the Quad, SCO, I2U2 (India, Israel, UAE and US) and Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.

"We are also increasingly engaging the world in group formats, reflecting the growing interest on their part in cooperating with India. This could be with the ASEAN, Africa or the Pacific Islands, or indeed the Nordic nations, Caricom, CELAC or Central Asia. Our growing collaboration with the European Union is of particular importance," he said.

India would also be hosting the 17th Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas in January next year, connecting with 32 million diasporas spread across the world.

