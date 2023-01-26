Indian 105-mm field guns replace vintage 25-pounders for 21-gun salute during 74th R-Day parade

PTI

New Delhi, January 26

The ceremonial 21-gun salute during the 74th Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path was fired by 105-mm Indian field guns as they replaced the vintage artillery with 25-pounder guns that traditionally did the thundering salute.

Associated with the 2281 Field Regiment, seven 1940-era cannons formed the part of the artillery that had been firing the ceremonial salute during the Republic Day celebrations on Rajpath (now Kartavya Path).

Made in the United Kingdom, these vintage guns had participated in the World War II, according to sources.

India's military prowess and cultural heritage was displayed during the parade that started around 10:30 AM and ended close to noon time after a fly past.

As per tradition, the national flag was unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute. The ceremonial salute was given with 105-mm Indian field guns.

For the first time ever, the Gunners of 8711 Field Battery (Ceremonial) presented the traditional 21 #GunSalute by the indigenously made 105 mm Indian Field Guns #IFG on the occasion of #RepublicDay23.#IndianArmy#OnPathToTransformation pic.twitter.com/c17IVbb5Yh — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) January 26, 2023

It also shared a few pictures of the indigenously-made IFGs on Twitter.

The duration of the ceremonial 21-Gun Salute coincides with the length of the National Anthem.

Chief of Staff Delhi Area Maj Gen Bhavnish Kumar at a press interaction on January 23 had said that this year the 21-Gun Salute will be fired by the 105 mm Indian field guns replacing the 25-pounders.

The defence ministry on Wednesday had said the IFGs will replace the vintage 25-pounder guns, reflecting upon the growing 'Aatmanirbharta' (self-reliance) in defence.

During a press interaction here on Monday, Chief of Staff Delhi Area Maj Gen Bhavnish Kumar said, "We are transitioning towards indigenisation" and the "time is not far when all are equipment will be 'swadeshi'".

All equipment from the Army that will be showcased during the 74th Republic Day celebrations are made-in-India, he had said.

"This year the 21-Gun Salute will be fired by the 105 mm Indian field guns replacing the 25-pounders," he had said.

During the 2017 R-day ceremony, a senior Army official had told PTI that each 25-pounder gun is handled by a team of three personnel, "and ideally all seven fire in a cyclical fashion until the 21st round is fired when hay of ...jay jay hay is being sung or played".

Asked about the reason behind the move of replacing the 25-pounders, Maj Gen Kumar said, "Since the 105-mm Indian Field Gun is an indigenised gun, so we want to use this to replace the 25-pounder guns used earlier for the 21-Gun Salute. And, it is a matter of pride that we are showcasing our indigenous gun for this too".

The 105 IFG (Indian Field Gun) was designed in 1972. The Gun Carriage factory, Jabalpur and Field Gun Factory, Kanpur, manufacture it. They are in service since 1984, he said.

These field guns are compact light and they can also be airdropped. It is a very good Indian gun, Maj Gen Kumar said.

Army sources said these guns (25-pounders) are "obsolete and phased out of the Army now. And, presently being used as warm trophies in various army establishments like the Artillery Centre, etc".

