Indian Air Force to carry out round-the-clock operations for Ukraine evacuation

New Delhi, March 2
The Indian Air Force will carry out round-the-clock operations for Ukraine evacuation.
Three C17 planes have been launched for Ukraine evacuation on Wednesday morning, said IAF Vice Chief Air Marshal Sandeep Singh.
The planes launched have proper civil aircraft type seating. It's a long flight hence the seats have been put.
The planes will bring out Indian students from Poland, Romania and Hungary.
Meanwhile, sources said the first planes that took off on Wednesday morning from Hindon air base are landing at their destinations any time now.
