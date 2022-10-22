Indian Air Force to get 68 trainer jets for Rs 6,800 crore

Tribune News Service

Gandhinagar, October 21

The Ministry of Defence on Friday said the Indian Air Force and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited have entered into a contract for 70 HTT-40 indigenous trainer aircraft worth Rs 6,800 crore.

The HTT-40 will be used to train pilots of the Indian Air Force, Navy and Coast Guard.

The MoD said the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) had handed over 16 agreements for transfer of technology for DRDO-developed technologies to 13 industries during the Bandhan ceremony of the 12th DefExpo in Gandhinagar. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh presided over the ceremony.

The technologies transferred by the DRDO are from the area of electronics, laser technology, armaments, material science, combat vehicles, naval systems, sensors etc.

The MoD said a total of 451 MoUs, transfer of technology agreements and product launches were done at the expo. Of 451, there were 345 MoUs, 42 major announcements, 46 product launches and 18 ToTs, it said.