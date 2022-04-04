Indian Air Force UAV crashes near Jaisalmer airbase in Rajasthan

Ajay Banerjee
New Delhi, April 4
An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Indian Air Force crashed soon after take-off and fell near the boundary of an IAF airbase in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer on Monday.
The UAV, a ‘Searcher Mark-II’ made in Israel, was on a routine training mission, officials said, confirming the crash. No one was hurt in the accident, they said.
Further investigation is under way.
