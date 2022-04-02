Indian Antarctic Bill introduced in Lok Sabha

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday introduced the Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022, in the Lok Sabha with the objective to regulate and check any unlawful activity in the Indian research region of the Antarctic zone. After Congress’ Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury opposed the introduction, Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said the Bill sought to prevent unlawful activities in the Antarctic region, with other countries engaged in research there, including China, already having enacted domestic laws that will extend to the research zones of respective countries in Antarctica. TNS
Irani’s ‘lady member’ address sparks debate
Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said in the Lok Sabha that she saw nothing wrong in addressing a fellow woman parliamentarian as a “lady member”. Irani was responding after Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and TMC’s Saugata Roy objected to Irani referring to YSRCP’s Geeta Viswanath Vanga as a “lady member” during question hour. The two opposition leaders said the minister should have called the MP “honourable member”. TNS
Bill to include more tribes in ST list passed
A Bill to include certain tribal communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes in four newly created districts in Uttar Pradesh was passed in the Lok Sabha with members seeking better implementation of the reservation policies for the categories. The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022, amends the Scheduled Tribes Order to recognise Gond community in the districts of Chandauli, Kushinagar, Sant Kabir Nagar and Sant Ravidas Nagar.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Sri Lanka declares emergency after violent protests over economic crisis
On Thursday hundreds of protesters clashed with police and m...
Petrol, diesel prices up 80 paise a litre, 10th hike in 12 days
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 102.61 per litre as against...
Daleep Singh discussed goals, mechanisms of US sanctions imposed on Russia during India visit: White House
Singh, considered a key architect of Washington's punitive e...
Week after busting sand mining gang, Hoshiarpur SSP Dhruman H Nimbale shifted
Nimbale transferred 18 times in 8 years