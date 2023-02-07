Indian Army airlifts 30-bed field hospital to quake-hit Turkey

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh/New Delhi, February 7

Hours after announcement of disaster relief response to earthquake hit Turkiye, the Indian Army has mobilised a Field Hospital to provide medical support to the affected people in the region.

Agra-based Army Field Hospital has despatched an 89-member medical team, an Army spokesperson said.

The medical team comprises critical care specialist teams, including orthopaedic surgical team, general surgical specialist team and medical specialist teams apart from other medical teams, he added.

The teams are equipped with X-ray machines, ventilators, oxygen generation plant, cardiac monitors and associated equipment to establish a 30-bedded medical facility.

The team, which comprises elements of the Parachute Brigade, is being airlifted by the IAF. Today morning, the IAF had also airlifted a team of the National Disaster Relief Force to the quake-striken country.

The first aircraft with the relief materials was sent on Monday night.

The earthquake on Monday killed more than 4,000 people and flattened thousands of buildings in Turkey and neighbouring Syria. It was centred in Turkey's southeastern province of Kahramanmaras and was felt as far away as Cairo.

