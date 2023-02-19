Indian Army's medical team returning from Turkey’s quake-hit Iskenderun region

New Delhi, February 19
The Indian Army's medical team at Turkey’s Iskenderun region is returning home after providing extensive services to a large number of earthquake-hit people.
India launched 'Operation Dost' to extend assistance to Turkiye as well as Syria after various parts of the two countries were hit by a devastating earthquake on February 6 that has killed over 30,000 people.
NDRF Rescuers deployed under #OperationDost in Türkiye wind up #NDRF exerted tremendous effort in their contribution towards mitigating the colossal tragedy caused by the #TurkeyEarthquake#SavingLivesAndBeyond 🇮🇳@PMOIndia@HMOIndia@MEAIndia@ndmaindia@PIBHomeAffairs@ANI pic.twitter.com/ShtpCjmcJp— NDRF 🇮🇳 (@NDRFHQ) February 19, 2023
"#IndianArmy Medical Facility at Iskenderun, Hatay, concluded their services amidst gratitude and applause from the locals. The team of 60 Para Field Hospital will be returning to #India after their selfless efforts in earthquake affected #Türkiye," the Army tweeted.
Separately, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the final NDRF team returned from Turkiye.
"Final NDRF team under #OperationDost returns home from Türkiye. 3 Teams of 151 @NDRFHQ personnel & dog squads extended assistance to earthquake affected Türkiye," Bagchi said on Twitter.
"Teams executed search, rescue & relief operations including life detection in 35 worksites of Nurdagi & Antakya," he said.
India sent relief materials as well as medical and rescue teams to Turkiye following the quake. As part of quake assistance, India also sent relief materials and medicines to Syria.
