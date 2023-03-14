 Indian author Perumal Murugan’s Tamil novel ‘Pyre’ longlisted for International Booker Prize 2023 : The Tribune India

Indian author Perumal Murugan’s Tamil novel ‘Pyre’ longlisted for International Booker Prize 2023

Coveted literary prize was won last year by Geetanjali Shree and translator Daisy Rockwell for first-ever Hindi novel ‘Tomb of Sand’

Indian author Perumal Murugan’s Tamil novel ‘Pyre’ longlisted for International Booker Prize 2023

Perumal Murugan. PTI



PTI

London/Delhi, March 14

Indian author Perumal Murugan’s Tamil novel ‘Pyre’ is among 13 books from across Asia, Africa, Europe and Latin America to make it to the longlist of the International Booker Prize 2023, announced by the Booker Prize Foundation here on Tuesday.

Murugan, 56, makes it to the prestigious list with his 2016 book “Pyre”, translated from Tamil by Aniruddhan Vasudevan, becoming the first Tamil writer to make it to the longlist of 13 works.

“Pyre”, tells the tale of an inter-caste couple who elope, setting in motion a story of terrifying foreboding.

The coveted literary prize, won last year by Geetanjali Shree and translator Daisy Rockwell for the first-ever Hindi novel ‘Tomb of Sand’, is awarded annually for a work of fiction written originally in any language, translated into English and published in the UK or Ireland.

The GBP 50,000 prize money is shared between the writer and translator of the winning work, which will be declared this year on May 23.

Murugan, based in Salem in Tamil Nadu, described “Pyre” as a very important book of his.

“Just a few minutes back someone broke the news to me. I am very happy, and this is a great acceptance of my writing... ‘Pyre’ deals with honour killing. Honour killing is a very big problem in our country, I hope more people get to know about this issue after this recognition,” Murugan told PTI over the phone.

The Tamil Nadu-born author, scholar and poet has written 10 novels, five collections of short stories and four anthologies of poetry. He won the Sahitya Akademi’s Translation Prize for his novel ‘Madhorubhagan’, translated by Vasudevan as ‘One Part Woman’.

“Perumal Murugan is a great anatomist of power and, in particular, of the deep, deforming rot of caste hatred and violence. With flashes of fable, his novel tells a story specific and universal: how flammable are fear and the distrust of others,” Booker’s prize judging panel noted.

In 2015, Murugan declared himself “dead” and announced his retirement from writing following protests, litigation and the burning of this later award-winning work.

At a court case in 2016 centred on the book, the judge ruled, “Let the author be resurrected to what he is best at. Write.” For Murugan, the statement was both “a command and a benediction” to resume writing, the Booker Prize judges note.

The 13 Booker longlisted works originate in 12 countries and are translated from 11 languages. The subject matter covered includes the elements of Indian melodrama, Korean fairy tale, French horror, Caribbean gospel and Scandinavian saga.

“What was very rewarding about this experience was reading books from all over the world, with an extraordinary variety of form and content. Each of the judges had different tastes, and that is what we have tried to reflect in this list,” said French-Moroccan novelist Leïla Slimani, the Chair of judges for the International Booker Prize 2023.

“It celebrates the variety and diversity of literary production today, the different ways in which the novel can be viewed. We wanted to give the reader the chance to discover this and to find something that will move or disturb them,” Slimani added.

The list, she said, is a celebration of the power of language and of authors who wanted to push formal enquiry as far as possible.

Maryse Conde, the oldest writer ever to be longlisted for the prize at the age of 86, dictated her nominated novel ‘The Gospel According to the New World’ to her husband and translator Richard Philcox. The two are the first wife-and-husband author-translator team to be longlisted for the award.

Others on the longlist include Ukrainian writer Andrey Kurkov, who writes fiction in Russian, shortlisted for ‘Jimi Hendrix Live in Lviv’; ‘Boulder’ by Catalan author Eva Baltasar; ‘Whale’ by Korean author Cheon Myeong-kwan; and ‘Standing Heavy’ by French-Ivorian author GauZ’.

The list also includes ‘Time Shelter’ by Bulgarian author Georgi Gospodinov; ‘Is Mother Dead’ by Norwegian author Vigdis Hjorth; ‘The Birthday Party’ by French author Laurent Mauvignier; ‘While We Were Dreaming’ by German author Clemens Meyer; and ‘Still Born’ by Spanish author Guadalupe Nettel.

‘A System So Magnificent It Is Blinding’ by Swedish author Amanda Svensson; and ‘Ninth Building’ by Chinese author Zou Jingzhi were also included in the list.

From this longlist, six books will be shortlisted for this year’s prize at the London Book Fair on April 18.

There is a prize of GBP 5,000 for each of the shortlisted titles, divided equally between the writer and translator.

The winner of the International Booker Prize 2023 will be announced at a ceremony at Sky Garden in London on May 23, with the prize money of GBP 50,000 also divided equally between the author and translator.

Fiammetta Rocco, Administrator of the International Booker Prize, said, “To read a book translated from another language is to embark on a global adventure. The judges looked closely, not just at what the writers and their translators were telling us about the world we live in, but also at how they told us.” “The panel talked about ideas and emotion in fiction, about form, structure, originality, poetry, ethics, character and the importance of humour… Through fable and myth, stories and sagas, it proves that reading has no borders.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab leg of G20 meet kicks off tomorrow in Amritsar

2
Punjab

Kejriwal offered me CM's post, claims BKU leader Balbir Singh Rajewal

3
Nation

India to train Taliban officials for first time

4
Nation

Airhostess from Himachal dies after falling from 4th-floor balcony; flew to Bengaluru from Dubai to meet her boyfriend

5
Punjab

Major administrative reshuffle in Punjab; 16 IAS, 3 PCS officers transferred

6
Haryana

Four unauthorised colonies demolished

7
Punjab

PSTET cancelled, 2 GNDU professors suspended

8
Haryana

Pay Rs 1.56 cr for delay in flat possession: HRERA to Faridabad realtor

9
Punjab

Scheduled Castes panel seeks report from Amritsar officials over 'suicide' by MBBS intern

10
Amritsar

Drunk ticket checker ‘urinates’ on woman inside Amritsar-Kolkata Akal Takht Express

Don't Miss

View All
ChatGPT 'may soon replace your job', but how soon, the question haunts many?
Trending

ChatGPT 'may soon replace your job', but how soon, the question haunts many

Air hostess from Himachal was pushed to death by boyfriend in Bengaluru, both met through dating app
Himachal

Air hostess from Himachal was pushed to death by boyfriend in Bengaluru, both met through dating app

Help accident victims, get rewarded
Punjab

Help accident victims, get rewarded: Punjab minister

‘Say Naa-To fake forwards’: Punjab police cash in on Oscar fever to drive home the point
Trending

'Say Naa-To fake forwards': Punjab police cash in on Oscar fever to drive home the point

Teacher Eligibility Test: Highlighted answers in question paper shock PSTET candidates
Punjab

Teacher Eligibility Test: Highlighted answers in question paper shock PSTET candidates

'Don't book...', Delhi police’s quirky request to Gujarat cops goes viral after Virat Kohli’s stunning batting display
Sports

'Don't book...', Delhi police's quirky request to Gujarat cops goes viral after Virat Kohli's stunning batting display

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India
Chandigarh

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience
Trending

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience

Top News

Toshakhana case: Police arrive at Imran Khan’s residence in Lahore to arrest him

Toshakhana case: Police reach Imran Khan’s residence in Lahore to arrest him; water cannon, tear gas being used to disperse ousted PM’s supporters

Senior PTI leader Farukh Habib told reporters that come may ...

Rahul Gandhi’s remarks hit Lok Sabha proceedings for second consecutive day

Rahul Gandhi's remarks hit Lok Sabha proceedings for second consecutive day

Gandhi recently alleged in London that the structures of Ind...

Supreme Court dismisses Centre’s plea seeking additional compensation of Rs 7,844 crore for Bhopal gas victims

Supreme Court dismisses Centre's plea for enhanced compensation to Bhopal gas tragedy victims

The disaster had claimed more than 3,000 lives and adversely...

Trial in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case not ‘slow-paced’, says SC; asks sessions court to apprise it of future developments

Trial in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case not 'slow-paced', says Supreme Court; asks sessions court to apprise it of developments

The top court observes that though it is not monitoring the ...

Himachal Pradesh Budget session begins on stormy note over restoration of MLA LAD Fund; BJP stages walkout

Himachal Pradesh Budget session begins on a stormy note over restoration of MLA LAD fund; BJP stages walkout

BJP calls move 'anti-people', CM says restoration will depen...


Cities

View All

Drunk ticket checker ‘urinates’ on woman inside Amritsar-Kolkata Akal Takht Express

Drunk ticket checker ‘urinates’ on woman inside Amritsar-Kolkata Akal Takht Express

Scheduled Castes panel seeks report from Amritsar officials over 'suicide' by MBBS intern

G20 meet: All arrangements complete in Amritsar, say officials

Punjab leg of G20 meet kicks off tomorrow in Amritsar

Gunshots fired at house of late SAD leader’s son

SKM protests raids against farmers

SKM protests CBI raids against Punjab farmer leaders

Drug Hotspots: Bathinda villagers living in fear

Short assessment of rent causes Rs 9.37 crore loss to Chandigarh

Short assessment of rent causes Rs 9.37 crore loss to Chandigarh

Now, submit papers, files to RLA Chandigarh online

Entry, Licence Fee: Authority fails to recover Rs 4.23 crore from Ola, Uber

Chandigarh starts removing old, large fish from Sukhna Lake

Chandigarh plans hostel at GMCH-32 south campus

What causes night smog during winters in New Delhi; scientists explain

What causes night smog during winters in New Delhi; scientists explain

Delhi L-G forwards Cong’s demand for probe into snooping case

Desilting of 200 km of sewer lines biggest challenge in cleaning Yamuna: Officials to Delhi LG

11th edition of Delhi Literature Festival to begin on March 17

‘Travel, don’t trouble’: DMRC bans filming reels and dance videos inside Delhi Metro, Internet gives thumbs up

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: Cong candidate Karamjit Kaur meets Kharge; says ready for her first electoral battle

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: Cong candidate Karamjit Kaur meets Kharge; says ready for her first electoral battle

Early bird Congress picks Santokh Chaudhary's widow for Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection

District Badminton Association raises issue of 8 shops in Hansraj stadium with Jalandhar MC

Jang-e-Azadi: Vigilance starts probe

Demolition drive halted in Jalandhar after MLA's intervention

Former Congress MLA Kuldeep Vaid booked under Excise Act by Punjab Vigilance Bureau

Former Congress MLA Kuldeep Vaid booked under Excise Act by Punjab Vigilance Bureau

Work begins on rly station revamp project

Punjab Vigilance raids former MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid's house in DA case

Daughter drowns in canal, man arrested

Plastic reverse vending machines at Civil Hospital gathering dust

Punjabi University to get Rs 30 crore per month as grant from state government

Punjabi University to get Rs 30 crore per month as grant from state government

Two residents of Patiala die in truck-car collision in Mohali

Punjabi University students, staff launch protest over grant in Patiala

After 12 attempts, Patiala MC to reduce No. of sites, price to allocate advertisement tender

3 held with 2-kg opium, intoxicants in Patiala