Indian carriers to report USD 1.6-1.8 billion consolidated loss in FY24: CAPA

New Delhi, March 20
Indian airlines are projected to record a consolidated loss of USD 1.6 to 1.8 billion in the next financial year, aviation consultancy CAPA India said on Monday.
The full service carriers are expected to incur a loss of USD 1.1 to 1.2 billion.
According to CAPA India, Indian airlines are estimated to have a net induction of 132 planes next fiscal and will take the total fleet of all carriers to around 816 aircraft.
While announcing its outlook for 2023-24, CAPA India also said that more than 100 planes of various Indian carriers are on the ground due to supply chain and non-supply chain issues.
