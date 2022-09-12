Indian CEO of refinery backed by Russia

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: Nayara Energy, a Russian joint venture refinery operating in India, has replaced its British CEO Tony Fountain with an Indian, Prasad K Panicker. It is India’s second biggest refining company located in Gujarat’s Vadinar town. Panicker, Director and Head of Refinery, will take over in October. TNS

CISF to give tips to secure Kashi shrine

New Delhi: The government has roped in the special security consultancy wing of the CISF to analyse and determine security parameters, including surveillance requirements, for the Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor and the temple complex in Varanasi. The CISF is providing its services for Rs 18.75 lakh. TNS

SC to take up anti-CAA PILs among 200 today

new delhi: The SC will take up more than 200 PILs, including those challenging the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, on Monday. The petitions against the CAA were last heard on June 15, 2021. On Monday, these petitions are listed before a Bench led by Chief Justice of India UU Lalit. TNS

ED: Accused in app fraud untraceable

New Delhi: The Kolkata businessman, from whose house ED officials seized Rs 17.32 crore on Saturday in connection with a probe into mobile gaming app fraud, has gone untraceable. “Aamir Khan, the main accused, is not traceable,” the ED said. Officials contended that they were looking at some “political links” of the app promoters. TNS

4 arrested with 1,132 protected star turtles

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Police have arrested four nomads in possession of 1,132 star turtles in the state capital on Sunday. Identified as Kalyan, Simhadri, Issac and Rajaputra, the accused were selling the turtles to people for use in Vaastu and manufacturing of medicines. Star turtles are protected under the Wildlife (Protection) Act. IANS

EC sends opinion on J’khand CM’s brother to Guv

New Delhi: The EC has sent its opinion to Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais on the disqualification of JMM’s Dumka MLA Basant Soren, brother of CM Hemant Soren, in an office-of-profit case.