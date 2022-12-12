Indian, Chinese troops clash in Arunachal Pradesh; injuries on both sides

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, December 12

Indian and Chinese troops clashed in Arunachal Pradesh on December 9.

There have been injuries to both Indian and Chinese soldiers. There are no reports of any deaths.

Top sources confirmed to The Tribune that a clash occurred between the two sides along the disputed section of the Line of Actual Control in the hill state. The clash took place at Yangtse.

There has been face-offs in the area in the past too.

The one major being in October 2021 at Yangtse, 35 km northeast of Tawang. The Chinese attempt to get access to the top of 17,000 feet peak was thwarted and the area is now under snow and will remain till March.

This is the first physical clash between the two armies since August 2020 near Rinchen La in eastern Ladakh.