Indian Consulate in Brisbane targeted

PTI

Melbourne, February 24

The Honorary Consulate of India in Australia’s Brisbane city was targeted by Khalistani supporters, who raised the Khalistan flag at the office, the latest in a series of radical activities against the Indian community in the country, according to a media report on Friday.

The incident came days after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited the country and emphasised the need for vigilance against “radical activities” targeting the Indian community in Australia.