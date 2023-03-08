 Indian degrees to be recognised in Australia, says PM Anthony Albanese : The Tribune India

Indian degrees to be recognised in Australia, says PM Anthony Albanese

Announces 'Australia-India Education Qualification Recognition Mechanism' at an event in Ahmedabad

Indian degrees to be recognised in Australia, says PM Anthony Albanese

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during Holi celebrations, in Ahmedabad on March 8, 2023. @AlboMP/PTI



PTI

Ahmedabad, March 8

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday announced that his country and the Indian government have finalised the ‘Australia-India Education Qualification Recognition Mechanism.’ Albanese, on a visit to India, was speaking at a programme here to officially announce that Australia’s Deakin University would be setting up an international branch campus at GIFT City in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar.

“There is a significant development in our bilateral education relations. I am pleased to tell you that we have finalised Australia-India Education Qualification Recognition Mechanism,” he said.

“This new mechanism means that if you are an Indian student who is studying or have studied in Australia, your hard-earned degree will be recognised when you return home. Or if you are a member of Australia’s very large Indian diaspora—5,00,000 and growing—you will feel more confident that your Indian qualification will be recognised in Australia,” he said.

It is the most comprehensive and ambitious arrangement agreed to by India with any country, Albanese said.

“It paved the way for commercial opportunities for Australian education providers to offer innovative and more accessible education to Indian students. And it provides a solid basis for education institutions to consider new ways to partner with each other,” he said.

“It is a fantastic piece of work that will have really tangible benefits,” the visiting prime minister added.

He also announced a new scholarship for Indian students who want to study in Australia.

“I am pleased to announce a new scholarship offering—the Maitri scholarships. This is for Indian students to study in Australia for up to four years. The scholarships are part of the wider Maitri programme that seeks to boost cultural, educational and community ties between Australia and India,” Albanese said.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Governor Acharya Devvrat were also present on the occasion.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Govt asks DMs to review arms licences of 'Waris Punjab De' head Amritpal Singh, associates

2
Punjab

Pearls Group director Harchand Singh Gill arrested in Rs 60,000-crore ponzi scam

3
Punjab

Canadian NRI stabbed to death in brawl at Hola Mohalla festival

4
Nation

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit

5
Punjab

7 injured in clash in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur; police say shap-edged weapons used by some people

6
Chandigarh

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

7
Nation International Women’s Day

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion

8
Delhi

Manish Sisodia refused 'Vipassana' cell in Tihar jail, alleges AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj; jail authorities deny charge

9
Himachal

5 dead, 4 hurt as SUV ploughs into labourers in Dharampur

10
Punjab Budget Session

Punjab debt Rs 2.6L crore, likely to cross Rs 5L cr in 10 years: CAG

Don't Miss

View All
Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee
World

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore
Chandigarh

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion
Nation International Women’s Day

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion

IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit
Nation

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit

No water guns, no colour, Gurugram to shower petals this Holi
Haryana

No water guns, no colour, Gurugram to shower petals this Holi

Diljit Dosanjh says 'film ch kamaal kam kita Prineeti ji ne' as they wrap up shoot for Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh says 'film ch kamaal kam kita Parineeti ji ne' as they wrap up shoot for Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila

In a message of religious harmony, Muslim couple married on Hindu temple premises in Shimla’s Rampur
Himachal

In a message of religious harmony, Muslim couple married on Hindu temple premises in Shimla's Rampur

Beware! ‘Fake accident’ gang active in city
Jalandhar

Beware! 'Fake accident' gang active in Jalandhar

Top News

Indian degrees to be recognised in Australia, says PM Anthony Albanese

Indian degrees to be recognised in Australia, says PM Anthony Albanese

Announces 'Australia-India Education Qualification Recogniti...

ED summons Telangana CM's daughter K Kavitha for questioning in Delhi excise case

ED summons Telangana CM's daughter K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case

Will seek legal opinion on date of deposing before ED, says ...

Manish Sisodia refused ‘Vipassana’ cell in Tihar jail, alleges AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj

Manish Sisodia refused 'Vipassana' cell in Tihar jail, alleges AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj; jail authorities deny charge

Saurabh Bharadwaj says there was a request for Sisodia to be...

Navy chopper meets with accident off Mumbai coast

Indian Navy chopper makes controlled landing off Mumbai coast; three personnel rescued

The crew is rescued by a naval patrol aircraft

BJP’s Manik Saha sworn in as chief minister of Tripura for second term

BJP's Manik Saha sworn in as chief minister of Tripura for second term

Eight ministers from BJP and one from its ally IPFT inducted...


Cities

View All

Amritsar Improvement Trust team fails to comply with DC’s order to remove illegal Verka booth

Amritsar Improvement Trust team fails to comply with DC’s order to remove illegal Verka booth

Devotees play Holi at Durgiana Temple in Amritsar

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha for this architecture student

Pak drone over airspace in Khemkaran

Don’t disclose value of drugs seized by agencies: Gurdaspur DC to media

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Five months on, 23 charging stations yet to power up EVs in Chandigarh

Five months on, 23 charging stations yet to power up EVs in Chandigarh

Holi celebrated in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh

Flu cases surge in Chandigarh hospitals

GMADA rakes in record Rs 1,935 crore at e-auction

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Arvind Kejriwal pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi before starting day-long puja puja for ‘betterment of the country’

Arvind Kejriwal pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi before starting day-long puja for 'betterment of the country'

Manish Sisodia refused 'Vipassana' cell in Tihar jail, alleges AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj; jail authorities deny charge

ED grills Manish Sisodia for 6 hours in Tihar jail

Special teams to ensure smooth traffic flow on Holi, Shab-e-Baraat

'Did not meet expectations': Hindi publishers on sales at Delhi book fair

Missing 16-yr-old girl from ashram traced to Faridkot

Missing 16-yr-old girl from Jalandhar ashram traced to Faridkot

Three snatchers land in police net

2 of family attacked over enmity, brother succumbs to injuries

Commuting a challenge on Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur road

Issues of women's rights, gender equality discussed on campuses

7 years on, MC yet to hold annual flower show in city

7 years on, MC yet to hold annual flower show in city

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit

Violations: 10 buses challaned

Woman, in-laws booked for abetting husband's suicide

Civic body adopts human resource mgmt system to promote digitisation

Day 2: Patiala MC staff protest on, no work

Day 2: Patiala MC staff protest on, no work

Minister releases novel by Punjabi University student in Patiala

Women’s Day celebrations at Patiala Locomotive Works, Sports University

Rotary Club celebrates Int’l Women’s Day at SGGS University